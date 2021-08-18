Hot Spot: Halle Berry Sued By UFC Fighter Who Was “Promised” A Role In ‘Bruised’ [WATCH]

If you were looking for the return of Real Housewives of Dallas, you’re going to be disappointed. Bravo made a statement saying that the show will not be returning for a new season this time around. It may make a return later, but just not as of now. In other news, Halle Berry is being sued by Cat Zingano, who claims that Berry promised her a potential movie role. The movie “Bruised,” is set to be about an MMA fighter and Zingano says that Berry told her “to keep her schedule open so that she could be ready to act in the movie when the time came to start shooting.”
Da Brat has all the news about these topics and more.
I think I knew the keke palmer joke was dead when y’all started using it on yt ppl People telling Halle it’s an inside joke but don’t know the Keke Palmer joke I’m screaming 😂 Stop the Keke Palmer jokes. I beg of you, let it REST. pic.twitter.com/iBxoJm54gW if i see one more keke palmer metra train tweet....pic.twitter.com/wcpIFqMogO the way the "baby this is keke palmer" joke works on two layers https://t.co/EJKCztxIUZ Watching Scream Queens rn and like can someone give Keke Palmer more work???? Excuse me ma’am, not to be disrespectful or rude but could you please take post down. That is my sister who was killed by a metra train. And it this post is very disrespectful. Idk who you are or if you even know her but I need you to take this down please. Baby this is keke palmer. Keke Palmer looking at her own high school photo pic.twitter.com/HJB2H2dQj8 Saying Baby, that's Keke Palmer. To Keke Palmer, after she posted a picture of Keke Palmer is going to go down in Twitter history pic.twitter.com/I0rVs8F5I7 Finally got the “Keke Palmer” joke 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3cxsXgHfiX Can somebody explain the “that’s keke Palmer” joke to me lol I be so lost Idk maybe it’s just me, but the joke isn’t as funny when it’s ACTUALLY Keke Palmer. https://t.co/hpMshNkESt
Keke Palmer & Halle Berry Have Fun With Black Twitter’s Latest Meme Craze
Hot Spot: Halle Berry Sued By UFC Fighter Who Was “Promised” A Role In ‘Bruised’ [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com