LOCAL NEWS: FirstEnergy Stadium to Welcome Back Fans at Full Capacity

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

The Cleveland Browns are already gearing up for what should be a great 2021 season.

Yet, with the COVID-19 pandemic still going on, seating will remain at full capacity throughout both preseason and the regular season.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Haslam Sports Group Chief Operation Officer Dave Jenkins made the announcement Friday in a letter to Browns season ticket members. “The 12,000 fans who attended games last year were phenomenal for our team, but we can’t wait to have a full stadium this season, which truly energizes our team and provides the significant home-field advantage only Browns fans can provide,” said Jenkins.

There will be some adjustments made when attending the games. For instance, fans are expected to wear masks and “face coverings in all indoor settings when they attend” sporting events.

Masks should also be worn “in all interior spaces regardless of vaccination status,” especially those who are not vaccinated.

Despite the changes, you can expect the fans to go all out in welcoming back the Browns for the year.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jim McIsaac and Getty Images

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner 20 photos Launch gallery Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner 1. Mo'Nique and Rickey Reflect On Their Time In The Comedy 1 of 20 2. Chris Tucker Explains Why He Came Back To Hollywood 2 of 20 3. A New, Improved Gucci Mane Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 3 of 20 4. Katt Williams Comes Clean About His Troubles 4 of 20 5. Kevin Hart Starts A Roasting Session 5 of 20 6. K-Ci and Jo Jo Perform "Life" And "If You Think You're Lonely Now" 6 of 20 7. Michelle Obama Talks About Her Book 7 of 20 8. Fellow Radio Personality D.L. Hughley Catches Up With Tom Joyner 8 of 20 9. Joseline Hernandez Sets The Record Straight 9 of 20 10. George Wallace Comes With ALL The Jokes 10 of 20 11. Bruce Bruce Shares A Hilarious Story About His Wife 11 of 20 12. Trey Songz Talks About Wanting A Family 12 of 20 13. Mike Epps And Rickey Smiley's Touching Reunion 13 of 20 14. Earthquake Shares His Thoughts On Women And Dating 14 of 20 15. Snoop Dogg Has Heartfelt Moment After Loss Of Kobe Bryant 15 of 20 16. Cedric The Entertainer Catches Up With The Fly Jock 16 of 20 17. Kanye West Shares His Future Dreams 17 of 20 18. Kenny Lattimore Gets Real About His Split With Chante Moore 18 of 20 19. TI Drops In On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 19 of 20 20. KeKe Wyatt Performs "If You Only Knew" 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner [caption id="attachment_4165878" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital[/caption] National Radio Day (August 20) has been celebrated since the 1990s as a means to highlight the invention of radio and its cultural impact on society. As the first device that allowed mass communication through public airwaves, radio has - and still is - used to share news, music, humor and conversations of common interests to people of various backgrounds around the world. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9PbdP_jH9s This year, we look back at top media personalities who have pushed radio culture forward, and invite you to revisit a few moments that remind us all how much the platform has become a part of our daily lives. || RELATED: Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Russ Parr & Donnie Simpson || With that said, we hope you enjoy the gallery below, which features some hilarious, touching and unbelievable moments from radio veterans Rickey Smiley and "The Fly Jock" himself, Mr. Tom Joyner.

LOCAL NEWS: FirstEnergy Stadium to Welcome Back Fans at Full Capacity was originally published on wzakcleveland.com