LOCAL NEWS: The Battle for East Cleveland’s Mayor Position Has Literally Gotten More Physical

Things have now gotten a lot more heated for the mayoral elections in a Northeast Ohio city and no, it’s not the City of Cleveland.

It’s actually the City of EAST Cleveland!

There was a debate that took place where a candidate got into it with the person who is currently holding office, resulting in one ending up arrested.

According to the East Cleveland Police Department, officers were called to the New Covenant Lutheran Church in the 1400 block of Hayden Avenue after someone reportedly assaulted Mayor Brandon King. The mayor told officers that he got into a heated argument with mayoral candidate Atown Billings after a debate.

What happened was, according to King, the current mayor was pushed by Billings.

That assault would lead to the arrest of Billings.

It is too early right now to tell on how either candidate is doing now after the scuffle and arrest.

