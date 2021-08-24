CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: The Battle for East Cleveland’s Mayor Position Has Literally Gotten More Physical

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
election podiums

Source: John Schreiner / Getty

Things have now gotten a lot more heated for the mayoral elections in a Northeast Ohio city and no, it’s not the City of Cleveland.

It’s actually the City of EAST Cleveland!

There was a debate that took place where a candidate got into it with the person who is currently holding office, resulting in one ending up arrested.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to the East Cleveland Police Department, officers were called to the New Covenant Lutheran Church in the 1400 block of Hayden Avenue after someone reportedly assaulted Mayor Brandon King.

The mayor told officers that he got into a heated argument with mayoral candidate Atown Billings after a debate.

What happened was, according to King, the current mayor was pushed by Billings.

That assault would lead to the arrest of Billings.

It is too early right now to tell on how either candidate is doing now after the scuffle and arrest.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Vectorios2016 and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of John Schreiner and Getty Images

Saving Our Daughters

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

9 photos Launch gallery

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

Continue reading Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

During Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland and Harlem of New York thru Reading

LOCAL NEWS: The Battle for East Cleveland’s Mayor Position Has Literally Gotten More Physical  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close