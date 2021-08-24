LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

To vaccinate or not to vaccinate — that, for many, has been the question causing a major source of division in our society currently.

KiKi decided to tackle the issue to try and “make it make sense,” especially for the ones that are doing everything a person who’s unvaccinated shouldn’t be doing.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We came up with three specific things people do yet don’t want to get vaccinated, including enthusiasm to get butt shots while also having apprehension to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot. KiKi also had some heat for the Tummy Tea girls , in addition to those ready to eat out the food truck outside the club.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get a few laughs from KiKi’s top three things people do but don’t want to get vaccinated, as heard on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Make It Make Sense: KiKi’s Top 3 Things People Do But Don’t Want To Get Vaccinated [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490: