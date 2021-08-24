Make It Make Sense: KiKi’s Top 3 Things People Do But Don’t Want To Get Vaccinated [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Make It Make Sense: KiKi's Top 3 Things People Do But Don't Want To Get Vaccinated

To vaccinate or not to vaccinate — that, for many, has been the question causing a major source of division in our society currently.

KiKi decided to tackle the issue to try and “make it make sense,” especially for the ones that are doing everything a person who’s unvaccinated shouldn’t be doing.

We came up with three specific things people do yet don’t want to get vaccinated, including enthusiasm to get butt shots while also having apprehension to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot. KiKi also had some heat for the Tummy Tea girls , in addition to those ready to eat out the food truck outside the club.

Get a few laughs from KiKi’s top three things people do but don’t want to get vaccinated, as heard on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

