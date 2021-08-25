Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Ms. Pat Shares Getting Hit By A Dump Trunk, Getting Shot Twice, & Calling Her Fans ‘Crack Babies’

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Listeners of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show can always expect the crew to keep the jokes flowing in the studio, but it turned into a straight up laugh riot after Last Comic Standing standout Ms. Pat came through for a comedic conversation.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Star of the unfiltered new BET+ sitcom The Ms. Pat Show, the comedienne truly had Rickey and the whole room in stitches as she talked about relationship woes, the autobiographical link between the show and her real life and surviving getting shot twice on top of getting hit by a dump truck. Sometimes you just have to laugh at life, we guess!

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get your fix of comedy from Ms. Pat in her interview on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Ms. Pat Shares Getting Hit By A Dump Trunk, Getting Shot Twice, & Calling Her Fans ‘Crack Babies’  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close