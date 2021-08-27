Cardi B. Pays Homage To NYC With Her Latest Reebok Collection ‘Let Me Be…In My World’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In what looks like an ode to your favorite street corner bodega, Cardi B is paying homage to the Big City of Dreams in her latest Reebok capsule collection, ‘Let Me Be…In My World’.

An all-new apparel and footwear collection is the next step in the partnership’s growing relationship. Launching today, August 27th, consumers will be able to purchase the key pieces inspired by The Bronx-native’s New York City upbringing.

“I was so happy to see the love for my first Reebok apparel collection so I’m really excited to introduce this one,” Cardi said in a press release. “This NYC-inspired collection features some of my favorite pieces to wear—from corsets to tracksuits to fly kicks, all inspired by my time and love of New York.”

This was a true collaborative effort between Cardi B and the Reebok designers. The “Rumors” rapper wanted the collection to accurately represent the influence New York City has had on her life, career, values, and sense of style. Offering versatile apparel that range on a day-to-night spectrum, this latest Reebok drip is the perfect way to commence summer.

Because the size-inclusive collection was designed with all body types in mind, it will be available in inclusive colors, materials, and sizing, ranging from 2XS to 4X. As far as sneakers go, you also shop matching footwear colorways of the Cardi B Classic Leather, available in women’s and kid sizes. You can shop the capsule collection today, available on Reebok.com.

