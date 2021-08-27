CAVS: Larry Nance, Jr. Traded Away to Portland!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Cavs and Cleveland sports fans, say goodbye to Larry Nance, Jr!

The Cleveland Cavaliers has surprised many when it was announced that the power forward and center is leaving the NBA organization as part of a three-team trade.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to ESPN, Cleveland has traded with the Chicago Bulls for another big, Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen was a restricted free agent and has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $67 million contract extension to stay in Cleveland.

As for Nance, he is moving farther west:

The Cavaliers will be sending Larry Nance Jr. to the Portland Trailblazers to complete the deal. The Cavs will also be sending a future second-round draft pick to the Bulls as part of the deal. Portland is sending Derrick Jones Jr. to the Bulls as part of the deal, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the big trade from the sports network’s sources on Twitter.

The popular Nance joined the Cavs back in 2018 as part of a trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shortly after joining the team, he averaged “9.5 points per game and 7.5 rebounds.” He signed an extension to stay with the Cavs in the same year he joined the team.

Nance is also known for his effort to help small businesses in Northeast Ohio during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He is no stranger to the Cavs as his father, Larry Nance, Sr., played with the team as a power forward from 1988 until 1994.

We will definitely miss seeing the younger Larry on the basketball court in The Land.

Are you going to miss seeing Larry Nance, Jr. in a Cavs jersey and do you think the Cavs made the right move in this three-team trade?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Will Newton and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner 20 photos Launch gallery Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner 1. Mo'Nique and Rickey Reflect On Their Time In The Comedy 1 of 20 2. Chris Tucker Explains Why He Came Back To Hollywood 2 of 20 3. A New, Improved Gucci Mane Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 3 of 20 4. Katt Williams Comes Clean About His Troubles 4 of 20 5. Kevin Hart Starts A Roasting Session 5 of 20 6. K-Ci and Jo Jo Perform "Life" And "If You Think You're Lonely Now" 6 of 20 7. Michelle Obama Talks About Her Book 7 of 20 8. Fellow Radio Personality D.L. Hughley Catches Up With Tom Joyner 8 of 20 9. Joseline Hernandez Sets The Record Straight 9 of 20 10. George Wallace Comes With ALL The Jokes 10 of 20 11. Bruce Bruce Shares A Hilarious Story About His Wife 11 of 20 12. Trey Songz Talks About Wanting A Family 12 of 20 13. Mike Epps And Rickey Smiley's Touching Reunion 13 of 20 14. Earthquake Shares His Thoughts On Women And Dating 14 of 20 15. Snoop Dogg Has Heartfelt Moment After Loss Of Kobe Bryant 15 of 20 16. Cedric The Entertainer Catches Up With The Fly Jock 16 of 20 17. Kanye West Shares His Future Dreams 17 of 20 18. Kenny Lattimore Gets Real About His Split With Chante Moore 18 of 20 19. TI Drops In On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 19 of 20 20. KeKe Wyatt Performs "If You Only Knew" 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner [caption id="attachment_4165878" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital[/caption] National Radio Day (August 20) has been celebrated since the 1990s as a means to highlight the invention of radio and its cultural impact on society. As the first device that allowed mass communication through public airwaves, radio has - and still is - used to share news, music, humor and conversations of common interests to people of various backgrounds around the world. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9PbdP_jH9s This year, we look back at top media personalities who have pushed radio culture forward, and invite you to revisit a few moments that remind us all how much the platform has become a part of our daily lives. || RELATED: Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Russ Parr & Donnie Simpson || With that said, we hope you enjoy the gallery below, which features some hilarious, touching and unbelievable moments from radio veterans Rickey Smiley and "The Fly Jock" himself, Mr. Tom Joyner.

CAVS: Larry Nance, Jr. Traded Away to Portland! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com