CAVS: Larry Nance, Jr. Traded Away to Portland!

Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards

Cavs and Cleveland sports fans, say goodbye to Larry Nance, Jr!

The Cleveland Cavaliers has surprised many when it was announced that the power forward and center is leaving the NBA organization as part of a three-team trade.

According to ESPN, Cleveland has traded with the Chicago Bulls for another big, Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen was a restricted free agent and has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $67 million contract extension to stay in Cleveland.

As for Nance, he is moving farther west:

The Cavaliers will be sending Larry Nance Jr. to the Portland Trailblazers to complete the deal. The Cavs will also be sending a future second-round draft pick to the Bulls as part of the deal. Portland is sending Derrick Jones Jr. to the Bulls as part of the deal, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the big trade from the sports network’s sources on Twitter.

The popular Nance joined the Cavs back in 2018 as part of a trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shortly after joining the team, he averaged “9.5 points per game and 7.5 rebounds.”  He signed an extension to stay with the Cavs in the same year he joined the team.

Nance is also known for his effort to help small businesses in Northeast Ohio during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He is no stranger to the Cavs as his father, Larry Nance, Sr., played with the team as a power forward from 1988 until 1994.

We will definitely miss seeing the younger Larry on the basketball court in The Land.

Are you going to miss seeing Larry Nance, Jr. in a Cavs jersey and do you think the Cavs made the right move in this three-team trade?

 

CAVS: Larry Nance, Jr. Traded Away to Portland!

