According to Lipstick Alley, popular Instagram model/personality Mercedes Morr has passed away. The Houston native was 33 years old at the time of her passing. Celebrities like Tory Lanez took to social media to send their condolences to Morr’s friends and family. Mercedes Morr affiliate, @HtownCiara went on Instagram confirming the death and asked for privacy during this tough time.

There has not been any report on the cause of her death as of yet. More news to come as the story develops.

 

IG Model Mercedes Morr Passes Away At Age 33  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

