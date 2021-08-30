A longstanding music legend, the timeless sounds of Charlie Wilson remain a staple in the R&B music scene, and he’s coming to the MGM Northfield Park for Labor Day Weekend. Be there in person for the next Charlie Wilson concert, with two shows (Sept 4-5) filled with music and good times.
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner
20 photos Launch gallery
Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner
1. Mo'Nique and Rickey Reflect On Their Time In The Comedy1 of 20
2. Chris Tucker Explains Why He Came Back To Hollywood2 of 20
3. A New, Improved Gucci Mane Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show3 of 20
4. Katt Williams Comes Clean About His Troubles4 of 20
5. Kevin Hart Starts A Roasting Session5 of 20
6. K-Ci and Jo Jo Perform "Life" And "If You Think You're Lonely Now"6 of 20
7. Michelle Obama Talks About Her Book7 of 20
8. Fellow Radio Personality D.L. Hughley Catches Up With Tom Joyner8 of 20
9. Joseline Hernandez Sets The Record Straight9 of 20
10. George Wallace Comes With ALL The Jokes10 of 20
11. Bruce Bruce Shares A Hilarious Story About His Wife11 of 20
12. Trey Songz Talks About Wanting A Family12 of 20
13. Mike Epps And Rickey Smiley's Touching Reunion13 of 20
14. Earthquake Shares His Thoughts On Women And Dating14 of 20
15. Snoop Dogg Has Heartfelt Moment After Loss Of Kobe Bryant15 of 20
16. Cedric The Entertainer Catches Up With The Fly Jock16 of 20
17. Kanye West Shares His Future Dreams17 of 20
18. Kenny Lattimore Gets Real About His Split With Chante Moore18 of 20
19. TI Drops In On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show19 of 20
20. KeKe Wyatt Performs "If You Only Knew"20 of 20
Charlie Wilson at MGM Northfield Park Sept 4 & 5 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com