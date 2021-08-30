Charlie Wilson at MGM Northfield Park Sept 4 & 5

Photo by

CLE
HomeCLE

Charlie Wilson at MGM Northfield Park Sept 4 & 5

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Charlie Wilson Live

Source: Radio One / CS

A longstanding music legend, the timeless sounds of Charlie Wilson remain a staple in the R&B music scene, and he’s coming to the MGM Northfield Park for Labor Day Weekend. Be there in person for the next Charlie Wilson concert, with two shows (Sept 4-5) filled with music and good times.

 

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Radio Legends: Rickey Smiley and Tom Joyner

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

20 photos Launch gallery

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

Continue reading Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

[caption id="attachment_4165878" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital[/caption] National Radio Day (August 20) has been celebrated since the 1990s as a means to highlight the invention of radio and its cultural impact on society. As the first device that allowed mass communication through public airwaves, radio has - and still is - used to share news, music, humor and conversations of common interests to people of various backgrounds around the world. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9PbdP_jH9s This year, we look back at top media personalities who have pushed radio culture forward, and invite you to revisit a few moments that remind us all how much the platform has become a part of our daily lives. || RELATED: Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Russ Parr & Donnie Simpson || With that said, we hope you enjoy the gallery below, which features some hilarious, touching and unbelievable moments from radio veterans Rickey Smiley and "The Fly Jock" himself, Mr. Tom Joyner.

Charlie Wilson at MGM Northfield Park Sept 4 & 5  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close