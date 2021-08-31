Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Cardi B Shows Of Her Comfy Pregnancy Style In A Miu Miu Track Suit At The NYSE

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 30, 2021

Source: Gotham / Getty

Judging by Cardi B’s comfortable pregnancy style (and the prominent baby bump), it is clear she’s almost at the finish line. The Rumors rapper, was spotted out in New York City to support her husband Offset as he rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Cardi traded in her usual 5 inch heels for a pair of Reebok sneakers from her latest collection. She partnered the footwear with a blush pink Miu Miu tracksuit, Givenchy sunglasses embellished with crystals, and a Chanel purse.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 30, 2021

Source: Gotham / Getty

Cardi’s maternity style has quite the range. When she first announced her pregnancy, she flexed in mini dresses and high heels. Now that her bun in the oven is almost cooked, she’s opting for something a little more comfortable. We don’t blame you, sis! Growing a human in your stomach can make wearing high heels and body con dresses uncomfortable.

With New York Fashion Week rapidly approaching, this comfortable look may have to take a back seat. Cardi is a fashion fixture in just about every front row. She’s also likely to make an appearance at the Met Gala. I am almost positive high-end designers are working around the clock to deliver custom garments fit for the pregnant mother to Kulture Cephus.

Whether she’s in sneakers or heels, I love the way Cardi dresses her bump. What do you think? Do you love her pregnancy style?

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B Shares Stunning Family Maternity Photos

Cardi B. Pays Homage To NYC With Her Latest Reebok Collection ‘Let Me Be…In My World’

Cardi B Shows Her Excitement For Her Growing Baby With EXTRAvagant Nail Art

 

Cardi B Shows Of Her Comfy Pregnancy Style In A Miu Miu Track Suit At The NYSE  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close