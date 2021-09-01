Celebrity News
Ari Lennox Is Giving Chocolate Godiva Goddess In This Simple White Dress

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Ari Lennox has been coming for our necks lately – and we’re not mad. The Sit On It singer showed off her glowing chocolate skin and bodacious body in a white, strapless gown, accessorized with chandelier earrings, a matching jewel-embezzled headpiece, bracelets and rings.

The songstress took to Instagram to show off her elegant look, captioning her photo, “simple kind of life – no doubt @stillgoingdesigns @royalfudgestyling @khamilialevonne”

The picture was flooded with praise from her fans and friends.

Style goddess Zendaya Coleman chimed in the comments, “WOW

Taraji P Henson also commented, “😍😍😍.”

A fan wrote, “Yeeessss @arilennox !! And Miss @khamilialevonne !!! The audacity of your talents sis!! Well done. This is beautiful 😍😍

There’s no doubt Ari looked like a complete vision in this dress. Her hair and makeup was styled to perfection and complimented her simple white gown. Over the last couple of months, the internet has been in an unnecessary debate regarding the singer’s sexiness. The artist is widely known for her natural hair, but fans claim the buzz around her look began to spike the minute she traded in her kinky tresses for straight, long wigs.

We’re here to say that is simply NOT true. Ari BEEN it. Whether she’s rocking that natural fro, or wigging it up in something long and glamorous, the Shea Butter crooner is a complete vibe. She’s no different from any other artist that switches up their hair to fit a certain mood.

In any case, Ari reigns supreme as the piece chocolate Godiva we needed this week. What do you think? Are you feeling her look?

 

Ari Lennox Is Giving Chocolate Godiva Goddess In This Simple White Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

