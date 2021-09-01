Gregg Leakes, ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star, Dies Of Colon Cancer At 66

Gregg Leakes, a former real estate investor and longtime veteran of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality TV series has died at the age of 66. His death was announced Wednesday and confirmed by his wife and fellow reality TV star, NeNe Leakes. He died after a difficult three-year-long battle with colon cancer.
“Today, the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes,” a spokesperson for the Leakes said in a brief statement.
Condolences poured in on social media after news of Leakes’ death broke.
Back in August, NeNe made mention of her husband’s critical condition following a video that surfaced of the star lashing out at a fan at a comedy club. Reports say the angry attendee called NeNe rude for declining to wish a crowd-goer happy birthday.
“I had no idea that I was going to walk in here and grab this microphone and make this announcement but I want to say this… I want to be at peace,” the Glee veteran said at the time. “When you see me and you see my son, give us a lot of love, okay? My husband is transitioning to the other side… You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now.”
As NewsOne has previously reported, Gregg had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer since 2018. That year the businessman revealed to fans that he would not undergo chemotherapy, but would have a piece of the affected area removed instead, although officials at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston advised him to seek treatment.
“I’m deciding to really take my life and use it as a mouthpiece for other people. I just want to use my life in a way to help someone. So I can say, ‘I’m Gregg and I have cancer,’ but I will be a survivor,” Gregg said at the time of his decision.
According to the American Cancer Society, people suffering from the condition have a 63% chance of survival. Colon or colorectal cancer disproportionately affects African Americans, as they are 20% more likely to face the difficult condition and 40% more likely to die from it.
NeNe and Gregg have been together for more than 20 years. They first married in 1997 and divorced in 2011. The couple later reconciled and said their vows again in June 2013. The star’s journey to remission was often documented on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2019, as the couple publically displayed the trials and tribulations of their marriage.
As he battled cancer that same year, Gregg issued a public apology to his wife stating that he took his marriage for granted.
“We always hurt the ones we Love.. because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back,” he wrote. “I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I Pray to God to get it together … She’s done NO wrong … this is ALL on me … Cancer WILL change your Life…”
The New York native leaves behind 6 children: A son named Brennt whom he and NeNe share together and five children from his previous relationships: Katrina, Damian, Dexter, Daryl, and Denton.
SEE ALSO:
‘Profoundly Grief Stricken’ Family Mourns Houston Track Star Cameron Burrell
Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, Kool & The Gang Co-Founder And Saxophonist, Dies At 70
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Greg Leaks, tv personality, 66Source:Getty 1 of 72
2. Hissène Habré, former president of Chad, 79Source:Getty 2 of 72
3. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 3 of 72
4. Steve "Zumbi" Gaines, rapper, 49Source:Getty 4 of 72
5. Cameron Burrell, track star and Carl Lewis' godson, 26Source:Getty 5 of 72
6. Paul Johnson, house music DJ, 506 of 72
7. Bob Moses, civil rights leader, 86Source:Getty 7 of 72
8. Rachael Oniga, Nollywood actress, 64
8 of 72
Nigeria has lost an absolute veteran & iconic actress - RIP Rachel Oniga 💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/zD3VhRQpyK— ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨ (@therealdaddymo1) July 31, 2021
9. Glen Ford, veteran journalist and Black Agenda Report founder, 71Source:LinkedIn 9 of 72
10. Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, 99Source:Getty 10 of 72
11. Biz Markie, hip-hop legend, 57Source:Getty 11 of 72
12. Charlie Robinson, actor, 75Source:Getty 12 of 72
13. Matima "Swavy" Miller, social media star, 19Source:GoFundMe 13 of 72
14. Suzzanne Douglas, actress, 64Source:Getty 14 of 72
15. Abdalelah Haroun, track and field star, 24Source:Getty 15 of 72
16. Consuewella Dotson Africa, MOVE leader, 67
16 of 72
Heartbroken to learn that Consuewella Africa passed away today. She was arrested on Aug 8, 1978 w/ the MOVE 9 + spent 16 yrs in prison. May 13th, 1985, her daughters Netta and Tree were murdered. 2 mos ago, we learned Penn Museum held hostage Tree's remains. And now she is gone pic.twitter.com/nZSW7Yu2yE— Krystal Strong (@misskstrong) June 16, 2021
17. Martha White, civil rights activist, 99Source:Twitter 17 of 72
18. Sanyika Shakur ("Monster" Kody Scott), street gang leader-turned-motivational speaker, 57
18 of 72
Sanyika Shakur AKA Monster Kody Reportedly Dead At 57 https://t.co/CsVTu91c3e— Bossip (@Bossip) June 8, 2021
- @HipHopWired pic.twitter.com/Ogm05oYr8u
19. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 19 of 72
20. Samuel Wright, actor, 74Source:Getty 20 of 72
21. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 21 of 72
22. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 22 of 72
23. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74Source:Getty 23 of 72
24. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 24 of 72
25. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 25 of 72
26. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 26 of 72
27. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 27 of 72
28. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 73
28 of 72
MARTA is saddened by the passing of Henrietta Turnquest, who was appointed to the MARTA Board in 2003, the first African American woman to be appointed and serve on the MARTA Board of Directors. https://t.co/nTGaNeRfIk pic.twitter.com/CFdMRiFT9h— MARTA (@MARTAservice) May 4, 2021
29. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 29 of 72
30. Antron Pippen, 33
30 of 72
31. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 31 of 72
32. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 32 of 72
33. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 33 of 72
34. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 34 of 72
35. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 35 of 72
36. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 36 of 72
37. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 37 of 72
38. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 38 of 72
39. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 39 of 72
40. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8140 of 72
41. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 41 of 72
42. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
42 of 72
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
43. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
43 of 72
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
44. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 44 of 72
45. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 45 of 72
46. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 46 of 72
47. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 47 of 72
48. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 48 of 72
49. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 49 of 72
50. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 50 of 72
51. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 51 of 72
52. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 52 of 72
53. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 53 of 72
54. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 54 of 72
55. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 55 of 72
56. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 56 of 72
57. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 57 of 72
58. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
58 of 72
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
59. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 59 of 72
60. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 60 of 72
61. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 61 of 72
62. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 62 of 72
63. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 63 of 72
64. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 64 of 72
65. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 65 of 72
66. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 66 of 72
67. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 67 of 72
68. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 68 of 72
69. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 69 of 72
70. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
70 of 72
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
71. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 71 of 72
72. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 72 of 72
Gregg Leakes, ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star, Dies Of Colon Cancer At 66 was originally published on newsone.com