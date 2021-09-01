Obituaries
HomeObituaries

Gregg Leakes, ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star, Dies Of Colon Cancer At 66

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
The Lenny Zakim Fund's 9th Annual Casino Night

Source: Paul Marotta / Getty

Gregg Leakes, a former real estate investor and longtime veteran of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality TV series has died at the age of 66. His death was announced Wednesday and confirmed by his wife and fellow reality TV star, NeNe Leakes. He died after a difficult three-year-long battle with colon cancer.

“Today, the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes,” a spokesperson for the Leakes said in a brief statement.

Condolences poured in on social media after news of Leakes’ death broke.

Back in August, NeNe made mention of her husband’s critical condition following a video that surfaced of the star lashing out at a fan at a comedy club. Reports say the angry attendee called NeNe rude for declining to wish a crowd-goer happy birthday.

“I had no idea that I was going to walk in here and grab this microphone and make this announcement but I want to say this… I want to be at peace,” the Glee veteran said at the time. “When you see me and you see my son, give us a lot of love, okay? My husband is transitioning to the other side… You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now.”

As NewsOne has previously reported, Gregg had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer since 2018. That year the businessman revealed to fans that he would not undergo chemotherapy, but would have a piece of the affected area removed instead, although officials at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston advised him to seek treatment.

“I’m deciding to really take my life and use it as a mouthpiece for other people. I just want to use my life in a way to help someone. So I can say, ‘I’m Gregg and I have cancer,’ but I will be a survivor,” Gregg said at the time of his decision.

According to the American Cancer Society, people suffering from the condition have a 63% chance of survival. Colon or colorectal cancer disproportionately affects African Americans, as they are 20% more likely to face the difficult condition and 40% more likely to die from it.

NeNe and Gregg have been together for more than 20 years. They first married in 1997 and divorced in 2011. The couple later reconciled and said their vows again in June 2013. The star’s journey to remission was often documented on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2019, as the couple publically displayed the trials and tribulations of their marriage.

As he battled cancer that same year, Gregg issued a public apology to his wife stating that he took his marriage for granted.

“We always hurt the ones we Love.. because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back,” he wrote. “I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I Pray to God to get it together … She’s done NO wrong … this is ALL on me … Cancer WILL change your Life…”

The New York native leaves behind 6 children: A son named Brennt whom he and NeNe share together and five children from his previous relationships: Katrina, Damian, Dexter, Daryl, and Denton.

SEE ALSO:

‘Profoundly Grief Stricken’ Family Mourns Houston Track Star Cameron Burrell

Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, Kool & The Gang Co-Founder And Saxophonist, Dies At 70

Lee Scratch Perry 2018

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

72 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

[caption id="attachment_4194194" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Jamaican reggae musician, singer and producer Lee "Scratch" Perry performs at Poppodium De Flux, Zaandam, Netherlands, April 8, 2018. | Source: Paul Bergen / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 8:00 p.m. ET, Sept. 1, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021. Lee "Scratch" Perry, a pioneering and legendary reggae singer, musician and producer who made significant contributions to the genre while working with some of its greatest singers and musicians, including Bob Marley, has died in his native Jamaica, according to widespread reports. The date and cause of Perry's death were not immediately reported. https://twitter.com/kalonge93/status/1432004765333041159?s=20 Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed the death of Perry -- born Rainford Hugh Perry -- in a tweet posted on Sunday. “My deep condolences to the family, friends, and fans of legendary record producer and singer, Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as “Lee Scratch” Perry,” Holness tweeted Sunday morning. “Undoubtedly, Lee Scratch Perry will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music fraternity. May his soul Rest In Peace.” https://twitter.com/AndrewHolnessJM/status/1431994929841049606?s=20   DancehallMag.com referred to the Grammy Award-winning Perry as "one of the most important creative, artistic and musical figures of the second half of the 1900s" who "is revered across Europe, where he was constantly booked for tours." However, Perry had relocated early this year from Europe back to Jamaica. The Guardian recalled how Perry rose to prominence: "The loping tempos of Perry’s work established the roots reggae sound that Bob Marley made world famous, while his dub production, with its haunting use of space and echo, would have a profound influence on post-punk, hip-hop, dance music and other genres. Along with his gnomic pronouncements and mystical air, he became one of Jamaica’s most unusual and esteemed artists. Keith Richards once described him as 'the Salvador Dalí of music. He’s a mystery. The world is his instrument. You just have to listen.'" https://twitter.com/IrishandChin/status/1431999020029857795?s=20 Tributes to Perry poured in on social media after news of his death broke on Sunday with many remembering him as a pioneer of "dub," a subgenre of reggae and someone who embraced employing technology into music, such as adding vocal and other effects that evolved the art of remixing a record.   Keep reading to learn more about some of the other notable Black people who have died this year.

Gregg Leakes, ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star, Dies Of Colon Cancer At 66  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close