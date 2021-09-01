LOCAL NEWS: Events Are Coming Back to the Soon-to-Be Reopened I-X Center

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After shutting down when the COVID-19 pandemic was underway, one of Cleveland’s most premiere event and entertainment destinations is about to open its facilities once again.

The Cleveland International Exposition Center, also known as the I-X Center, is getting a new operator after Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG) had “purchased stock in the IX Center Corporation which operates the” place.

IRG had been looking into the I-X Center for a long time and has finally got a hold of the facility.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to a press release, IRG will have promoters market big trade show events like the Auto, Home & Garden, Recreational Vehicles, I-X Christmas Connection, and the I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama Show. “These trade shows have significant impact on the region’s economy,” said Lichter. The team is also working on a redevelopment plan to transform the land surrounding the I-X Center.

It is not known when that particular project will start.

There is also no word on whether this event will come back. You know, the one with this jingle below (from 2007).

If that celebration comes back, here’s hoping the theme song makes a comeback too.

