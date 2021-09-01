CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: Events Are Coming Back to the Soon-to-Be Reopened I-X Center

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
The International Exposition Center, (I-X Center)

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

After shutting down when the COVID-19 pandemic was underway, one of Cleveland’s most premiere event and entertainment destinations is about to open its facilities once again.

The Cleveland International Exposition Center, also known as the I-X Center, is getting a new operator after Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG) had “purchased stock in the IX Center Corporation which operates the” place.

IRG had been looking into the I-X Center for a long time and has finally got a hold of the facility.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to a press release, IRG will have promoters market big trade show events like the Auto, Home & Garden, Recreational Vehicles, I-X Christmas Connection, and the I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama Show.

“These trade shows have significant impact on the region’s economy,” said Lichter.

The team is also working on a redevelopment plan to transform the land surrounding the I-X Center.

It is not known when that particular project will start.

There is also no word on whether this event will come back.  You know, the one with this jingle below (from 2007).

If that celebration comes back, here’s hoping the theme song makes a comeback too.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube

Saving Our Daughters

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

9 photos Launch gallery

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

Continue reading Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

During Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland and Harlem of New York thru Reading

LOCAL NEWS: Events Are Coming Back to the Soon-to-Be Reopened I-X Center  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close