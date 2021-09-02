CLE
LOCAL NEWS: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is Hiring!

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

One of Downtown Cleveland’s premiere attractions and entertainment facilities is looking for some help.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, also known to many as “RoMoFiHo,” is looking for some part-timers to join its staff.

They are to be hired for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

An open interview session is set for Sept. 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the arena. Available positions include guest services, event security, retail and concessions. More information can be found here.

There is even a $250 bonus offered for those 90 days after the first day of work.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRM4IaWWktY After a year stuck indoors, Cleveland was ready for something big. And what better way to close out Summer 2021 than with one of the biggest events the city has seen in quite some time. Z107.9's Summer Jam went down last night (August 27) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Presented by Major Harrison, CEO of MH3 Cars, the star-studded show featured performances by Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Jeezy, Icewear Vezzo, Doe Boy & Erica Banks. Hard to believe it's already been 17 years since Jeezy (then known as Young Jeezy), dropped his classic major label debut, Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101. When that album his streets in 2004, rap's new big name had officially arrived. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XhOKIHGH7Q Since then, Jeezy's gone one to score more hit records, chart-topping albums and a long list of bangers alongside other major names like Kanye, Drake and Jay-Z. Now officially a veteran in the game, The Snowman proved to be just as loved as ever: The packed Summer Jam crowd rocked with Jeezy late into the night, peep some of the photos below.

