One of Downtown Cleveland’s premiere attractions and entertainment facilities is looking for some help.
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, also known to many as “RoMoFiHo,” is looking for some part-timers to join its staff.
They are to be hired for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
An open interview session is set for Sept. 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the arena. Available positions include guest services, event security, retail and concessions. More information can be found here.
There is even a $250 bonus offered for those 90 days after the first day of work.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images
LOCAL NEWS: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is Hiring! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com