Mogul Master P Leads Hurricane Ida Relief Effort Through His Water Company

New Orleans-bred mogul Master P is no stranger to philanthropy, and he has continually used his business ventures as vessels to give back to those in need. His latest effort is centered on providing relief for those in Louisiana who were significantly impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Through his beverage company LA Great Water, the serial entrepreneur—whose real name is Percy Miller—wants to ensure residents have access to clean drinking water. Following the destructive storm, several boil water advisories were issued throughout the state. Many residents are still experiencing power outages in the midst of extreme heat. The company is also providing supplies throughout New Orleans and surrounding areas. “We’re going to make sure our people get water. Make sure we’re able to feed our people and help them get back,” he told TMZ. “I’m just praying for my people at home. We’re trying to make sure we can get the elderly in safe environments. It’s going to take a little time so hopefully, the government will come through, but we’re going to do our part.”

Efforts like the one being led by Miller are needed as Louisiana residents continue to grapple with the aftermath of the Category 4 storm. PowerOutage.US reported nearly 710,461 customers in the state didn’t have power as of Saturday morning.

This is not the first time Miller has stepped up in a major way for his community. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the No Limit Records founder offered free deep-cleaning services for senior citizens through his company Master Clean Life. The company also led an effort to provide groceries for the elderly and families in need. “We just want to do what we can to help them,” Miller said in a statement. “They took care of us, now it’s our turn to take care of them.”

[caption id="attachment_4198186" align="aligncenter" width="687"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] Hurricane Ida churned through the gulf Sunday afternoon, bringing heavy rain, winds up to 150mph and storm surges the coast hasn’t seen since Hurricane Katrina. When Monday morning arrived, millions were without power in Lousiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. The Wall Street Journal reported an estimated $15 billion to $20 billion in damages and hundreds of thousands of homes at risk because of floodwater damage. The storm didn’t stop its destruction after barreling through the gulf. Ida continued its path towards the tri-state and by Wednesday night parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York were underwater and without power. One of the most horrific photos captured from the destruction was a picture of a house in Mullica Hill, New Jersey that was completed torn in half from a tornado that touched down in the small town Wednesday night. Other tornados in the area were also reported as millions lost power in the northeast. [caption id="attachment_4198206" align="aligncenter" width="807"] Source: BRADEN EASTWOOD / Getty[/caption] Another photo that left us stunned was a picture of I-676 in Philadelphia completely flooded as the Schuylkill River poured over onto the highway. The city also had to close I-76, MLK Drive, and Kelly Drive. [caption id="attachment_4198220" align="aligncenter" width="811"] Source: Michael Abbott / Getty[/caption] In New York, it was more of the same as floodwaters rushed into basements leaving people trapped in their homes. Highways were also flooded trapping people in their cars with no escape from rising water. A Passiac, NJ man was found dead in his car after it was trapped and submerged under floodwaters. [caption id="attachment_4198204" align="aligncenter" width="867"] Source: Spencer Platt / Getty[/caption] President Biden has reached out to the Governor of all the states effected and has pledged to help in the aftermath. Biden called on insurance companies as well as local officials to ban together and help solve this crisis. "My message to everyone effected is, we're all in this together," he said. "The nation is here to help." He is scheduled to visit Lousiana on Friday and the northeast region in the next couple of days. Hurricane Ida was the fifth most powerful storm to hit the US and it has taken the lives of 43 people. Below are 25 photos that capture how destructive Hurricane Ida really was. ALSO SEE: Cops Identify Deranged White Man Who Ran Up On Black Newscaster Reporting On Hurricane Ida New Orleans Police Make Anti-Looting A Priority Amid Hurricane Ida Power Outages  Mutual Aid Groups Offer Help As Hurricane Ida Moves Across The Gulf Coast

Mogul Master P Leads Hurricane Ida Relief Effort Through His Water Company  was originally published on newsone.com

