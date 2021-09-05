Smithsonian Acquires Historic Work Of Trailblazing Black Photographers

Whether it’s capturing photos that exude Black joy or pictures that display resiliency in the face of oppression, African American photographers have historically tapped into the power of imagery to give a glimpse into their experiences. Images captured by the first Black photographers are making their way to the Smithsonian, The New York Times reported.
The photos were collected by Larry West, a former mergers and acquisitions specialist who had a passion for compiling artifacts that are embedded in the fabric of American history. Nearly 46 years ago, he came across a daguerreotype photo of an African American man at a Mamaroneck, New York-based antique store and purchased it for $10.70. Created during the 1800s, this type of photography was the first publicly accessible photographic process. Cognizant of its historic significance, West set out on a quest to find images that exhibited the role African American innovators played in shaping the early beginnings of photography.
Among his collection of 286 relics are 40 daguerreotypes from the 1840s through the 1920s taken by Black photographers Augustus Washington, James P. Ball and Glenalvin Goodridge. Black photographers elevated the daguerreotype form; an element of untapped history that hasn’t been widely shared. The photos that were acquired also include images of abolitionists. “We see beauty, we see fashion,” photography historian Dr. Deborah Willis, who is a commissioner of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, told the news outlet. “We see these multidimensional experiences of Black men and women during that time period. Not only the challenges or ‘suffering’ of the Black body, but stories of Black men and women who were entrepreneurs, who had dreams, who were motivated by the politics of the time.” The historic photos are slated to go on public view during the fall of 2023.
Several initiatives have been launched to preserve photos connected to Black history. Getty Images is providing grants for the digitization of historic HBCU images.
1. Golgotha (1945)
1 of 25
Romare Bearden "Golgotha" #art pic.twitter.com/9rUaojSfsP— Tita (@TitaBueno_) October 28, 2015
2. Untitled (1959)
2 of 25
Untitled, 1959 #romarebearden #abstractexpressionism pic.twitter.com/fP49xrZSyH— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 24, 2021
3. Other Mysteries (1964)
3 of 25
Romare Bearden, Other Mysteries, 1964 https://t.co/43JrO7fwPs #museumarchive #museumofmodernart pic.twitter.com/YgxRS8nHhf— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 18, 2021
4. Pittsburgh Memory (1964)
4 of 25
Pittsburgh Memory, 1964 #socialrealism #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/UeJ4FBnWFZ— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 20, 2021
5. Summertime (1967)
5 of 25
Romare Bearden, Summertime, 1967 https://t.co/13lko17otM #artmuseum #museumarchive pic.twitter.com/NtyDqVvzEd— SLAM: Modern and Contemporary Art (@slam_modern) August 24, 2021
6. Tomorrow I May Be Far Away (1967)
6 of 25
Romare Bearden, Tomorrow I May Be Far Away, 1967 pic.twitter.com/JAl2Ivj7Y4— El Duque (@Galaxy2Galaxy5) August 29, 2021
7. Iris, Tulips, Jonquils, and Crocuses (1969)
7 of 25
Iris, Tulips, Jonquils, and Crocuses, 1969 #thomas #almawoodseythomas pic.twitter.com/uBT741pXs7— Alma Woodsey Thomas (@artistawthomas) August 2, 2021
8. Wizard's Domain (1970s)
8 of 25
Romare Bearden, Wizard's Domaine, ca. 1970s https://t.co/ZmI26OfH5t #romarebearden #museumarchive pic.twitter.com/PEebgNMeYp— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 26, 2021
9. Patchwork Quilt (1970)
9 of 25
Romare Bearden's 1970 collage, 'Patchwork Quilt', borrows from Manet's 'Olympia'. Cut-and-pasted cloth, paper with polymer paint on composition board pic.twitter.com/nqhbRzSZJv— newyorknewart (@newyorknewart) August 28, 2021
10. Stamping Ground (1971)
10 of 25
🖼 "Stamping Ground," Romare Bearden, 1971, paper collage with graphite on board, DIA 2005.23. pic.twitter.com/OCYyFXMlqf— Detroit Inst of Arts (@DIADetroit) August 12, 2021
11. The City and Its People (1973)
11 of 25
Berkeley - The City and Its People, 1973 https://t.co/cm7pJGQMCe #bearden #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/oGcS9slInz— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 22, 2021
12. Carolina Morning (1974)
12 of 25
Carolina Morning— Claudia Mangiamele (@ClaudMang) December 15, 2019
Romare Bearden 1911-1988 African-American Artist pic.twitter.com/Q4xD4twIxd
13. Come Sunday (1975)
13 of 25
Romare Bearden, Come Sunday, 1975 https://t.co/ANm8Pr12TB #museumarchive #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/fzdr239TPC— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) September 1, 2021
14. The Family (Around the Dining Table), 1975
14 of 25
The Family (Around the Dining Table), 1975 #romarebearden #socialrealism pic.twitter.com/Ei4GWht094— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 13, 2021
15. The Train (1975)
15 of 25
Romare Bearden, The Train, 1975 https://t.co/7eEhDg3OR8 #museumofmodernart #museumarchive pic.twitter.com/uxgXeb9lr4— Andrei Taraschuk (@andreitr) August 25, 2021
16. Southern Courtyard (1976)
16 of 25
Romare Bearden, Southern Courtyard, 1976 https://t.co/xjQnfqyCgz #contemporaryart #brooklynmuseum pic.twitter.com/uEaWSMdlIn— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 15, 2021
17. The Return of Odysseus (1977)
17 of 25
The Return of Odysseus, 1977 #romarebearden #cubism pic.twitter.com/d3zBZSZabw— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 9, 2021
18. Louisiana Serenade (1979)
18 of 25
Romare Bearden - Louisiana Serenade (lithography, 1979) pic.twitter.com/Ywwwo6ZmuG— Mike Auchard (@Prufrock1) March 18, 2017
19. Out Chorus (1979-1980)
19 of 25
Romare Bearden, artist, (1912-1988), Out Chorus, 1979-80. pic.twitter.com/R5oeJh2xQX— AD (@adorahorton) February 22, 2014
20. Family (mother and child) (1980)
20 of 25
Family (mother and child), 1980 #bearden #neoexpressionism pic.twitter.com/Ek1ezmm9O9— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 31, 2021
21. Pepper Jelly Lady (1980)
21 of 25
Pepper Jelly Lady, 1980 #bearden #outsiderart pic.twitter.com/uEqtaq8tTU— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 28, 2021
22. Bessie, Duke, and Louis (1981)
22 of 25
Bessie, Duke, and Louis, 1981 https://t.co/3CDQFiAPfd #romarebearden #outsiderart pic.twitter.com/dmurJOc41H— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 11, 2021
23. Mecklenburg Autumn (1983)
23 of 25
Mecklenburg Autumn: September-Sky and Meadow, Romare Bearden, 1983, Collage and oil on fiberboard, 30 x 40 inches#RomareBearden #Art pic.twitter.com/WKBoUMT3SL— Elizabeth Meggs (@elizabethmeggs) June 23, 2021
24. The Obeah's Choice (1984)
24 of 25
Romare Bearden, "The Obeah's Choice" pic.twitter.com/zJ0IDPGQpL— Αναστασία Τ. (@aranjuez66) July 11, 2018
25. Untitled (undated)
25 of 25
Untitled #outsiderart #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/J3ONW1rjmf— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 16, 2021
