RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Jaheim Charged With Animal Cruelty, 15 Dogs Found Starving In New Jersey Home

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Primary Wave 10th Annual Pre-GRAMMY Party - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Jaheim is facing some serious charges after a call on Labor Day led to the discovery of more than a dozen animals on the brink of starvation, one of which had to be put down, according to news reports.

|| RELATED: Chloe Bailey’s Bootylicious New Video Hits 1M Views In 24 Hours, Tap Here to Watch ||

|| RELATED: Michael K Williams: The True Story Behind His Scar ||

On September 6, police visited Jaheim’s New Jersey home to look into concerns of a “puppy in distress.” This led to the discovery of six dogs in the driveway, one of which had to be euthanized, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities also said the animals were inside crates “partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces.”

 

As officials tended to the animals outside the home, loud barks could be heard coming from inside the residence. Upon entering, they discovered an additional nine dogs “in varying stages of emaciation.”

The 43-year-old singer was arrested is now charged with third-degree animal cruelty and failure to provide necessary care to an animal.

The Latest:

Radio Legends: Rickey Smiley and Tom Joyner

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

20 photos Launch gallery

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

Continue reading Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

[caption id="attachment_4165878" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital[/caption] National Radio Day (August 20) has been celebrated since the 1990s as a means to highlight the invention of radio and its cultural impact on society. As the first device that allowed mass communication through public airwaves, radio has - and still is - used to share news, music, humor and conversations of common interests to people of various backgrounds around the world. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9PbdP_jH9s This year, we look back at top media personalities who have pushed radio culture forward, and invite you to revisit a few moments that remind us all how much the platform has become a part of our daily lives. || RELATED: Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Russ Parr & Donnie Simpson || With that said, we hope you enjoy the gallery below, which features some hilarious, touching and unbelievable moments from radio veterans Rickey Smiley and "The Fly Jock" himself, Mr. Tom Joyner.

Jaheim Charged With Animal Cruelty, 15 Dogs Found Starving In New Jersey Home  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close