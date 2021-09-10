CLE
LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Gov. DeWine Not Happy With President Biden's Vaccine Mandate

The Governor of Ohio has appeared to have taken a stand against a new mandate from the President of the United States.

Gov. Mike DeWine has called President Joe Biden’s executive orders on “federal vaccine mandates” a “mistake.”

He issued a brief statement on his Twitter account criticizing the move from the U.S. President.

It was announced on Sept. 9 that the President launched a plan that would “vaccinate more than 100 million Americans in the coming months with a vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The plan announced by the Commander in Chief requires all companies in the U.S. to either mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or test unvaccinated employees once a week to monitor spread. Additionally, more than 17 million medical personnel that work at facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid dollars will need to be fully vaccinated.

Two of Northeast Ohio’s largest healthcare systems, the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals, released statements on Thursday night after Biden’s announcement, with Cleveland Clinic officials saying they “plan to comply” and UH telling 3News that they have no comment at this time, but are urging all employees to receive the vaccine.

As of this article, Ohio has once again seen an increase in COVID-19 cases with more than 9,000 coming in, while the rest of the U.S. is experiencing the same thing due to the Delta Variant.  At the same time, the percentage of those in the state that are fully vaccinated is “less than 50 percent of the population.”

President Biden did not hold back during his most recent address to the nation in the war against the pandemic:

We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said Tuesday. The unvaccinated minority “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”

Gov. DeWine is not the only elected official from Ohio to speak on the executive orders.  Attorney General Dave Yost has also spoken out against the move on his Twitter page.

Yost also even retweeted Gov. DeWine “requesting” legal action being taken against the President’s administration over the latest mandate.

It looks like this could be an ugly battle yet between the President and GOP politicians across the U.S., including Ohio.

Yet, it has become another example of the increased politicization of everything involving the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

President Joe Biden has the unenviable task of attempting to get the nation back on track as the pandemic still continues to persist despite efforts to quell the spread of the deadly virus. On Thursday (September 9), President Biden announced a set of new vaccine mandates, and as expected, pushback from some Americans has been ramping up on social medial. Biden made his latest appeal to the nation to show and prove that the vaccine is safe, federally approved, and could help eradicate the current spread of the COVID-19 variants that are potentially more transmissible than earlier versions although the vaccines offer the best protection at the moment. President Biden's vaccine mandate was first issued for all federal workers and made additional requirements to be issued by the Labor Department to enforce companies that employ more than 100 people will have to mandate that their staff members are either vaccinated or tested weekly. If the companies fail to comply with the mandates, they face several thousand dollars in fines. "We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," Biden said, referring to the roughly 80 million Americans who have not gotten at least their first vaccine dosage. Biden added, "While America is in much better shape than it was seven months ago when I took office, I need to tell you a second fact: We're in a tough stretch and it could last for a while." Health systems are reporting spikes in new COVID-19 cases, most especially in states where vaccination numbers are low. A common refrain of resistance to the vaccine has been parroted and promoted by opponents of Biden and even some conservative pundits. This has driven a wedge between the public health sector and citizens, and the conflicting reports have done little to quell those fears and concerns.

