Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Jaheim Arrested & Charged With Animal Cruelty [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

The headliners in today’s “Hot Spot” report center around now-infamous R&B vets Jaheim and R. Kelly, one being arrested for alleged animal abuse and the other on trial for alleged sex abuse.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Maria More stands in for Da Brat once again to give you the rundown on both of those disgraced soul crooners, in addition to how much Drake sold on his highly-anticipated new album, Certified Lover Boy. Also, the reviews are in for BET+’s All The Queen’s Men starring our very own Eva Marcille, and the crew is definitely raving over her standout performance on the show.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Check out what’s firing up in the news today with the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Hot Spot: Jaheim Arrested & Charged With Animal Cruelty [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close