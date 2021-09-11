LOCAL NEWS: ‘A Christmas Story Run’ Won’t Happen This Year, Thanks to COVID-19

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most popular and festive events in Cleveland will once again not take place this year after sitting last year for obvious reasons.

Only this one is not happening as the pandemic keeps shooting its eyes out.

‘A Christmas Story Run,’ an event based on the 1983 Holiday classic where a good portion of the movie was filmed in The Land, has been cancelled for this year because of concerns involving COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

This is not the only time the ‘Run’ did not take place.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The annual 5K and 10K run was canceled in 2020 after the team deemed it “too great of a risk for runners and citizens” with the pandemic in full force.

Usually starting in Public Square, the ‘Run’ would finish off at the ‘Christmas Story House and Museum’ on Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood in the west side.

Runners would even dress up as characters from ‘Story,’ including the famous pink bunny costume from this classic scene below.

Here is also a look at what normally would have happened at the ‘Run.’

Here is hoping the event will resume in 2022.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Karen Longo and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of David Ploenzke and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of YouTube, TBS and MGM/UA

Second Video Courtesy of YouTube and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner 20 photos Launch gallery Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner 1. Mo'Nique and Rickey Reflect On Their Time In The Comedy 1 of 20 2. Chris Tucker Explains Why He Came Back To Hollywood 2 of 20 3. A New, Improved Gucci Mane Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 3 of 20 4. Katt Williams Comes Clean About His Troubles 4 of 20 5. Kevin Hart Starts A Roasting Session 5 of 20 6. K-Ci and Jo Jo Perform "Life" And "If You Think You're Lonely Now" 6 of 20 7. Michelle Obama Talks About Her Book 7 of 20 8. Fellow Radio Personality D.L. Hughley Catches Up With Tom Joyner 8 of 20 9. Joseline Hernandez Sets The Record Straight 9 of 20 10. George Wallace Comes With ALL The Jokes 10 of 20 11. Bruce Bruce Shares A Hilarious Story About His Wife 11 of 20 12. Trey Songz Talks About Wanting A Family 12 of 20 13. Mike Epps And Rickey Smiley's Touching Reunion 13 of 20 14. Earthquake Shares His Thoughts On Women And Dating 14 of 20 15. Snoop Dogg Has Heartfelt Moment After Loss Of Kobe Bryant 15 of 20 16. Cedric The Entertainer Catches Up With The Fly Jock 16 of 20 17. Kanye West Shares His Future Dreams 17 of 20 18. Kenny Lattimore Gets Real About His Split With Chante Moore 18 of 20 19. TI Drops In On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 19 of 20 20. KeKe Wyatt Performs "If You Only Knew" 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner [caption id="attachment_4165878" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital[/caption] National Radio Day (August 20) has been celebrated since the 1990s as a means to highlight the invention of radio and its cultural impact on society. As the first device that allowed mass communication through public airwaves, radio has - and still is - used to share news, music, humor and conversations of common interests to people of various backgrounds around the world. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9PbdP_jH9s This year, we look back at top media personalities who have pushed radio culture forward, and invite you to revisit a few moments that remind us all how much the platform has become a part of our daily lives. || RELATED: Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Russ Parr & Donnie Simpson || With that said, we hope you enjoy the gallery below, which features some hilarious, touching and unbelievable moments from radio veterans Rickey Smiley and "The Fly Jock" himself, Mr. Tom Joyner.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘A Christmas Story Run’ Won’t Happen This Year, Thanks to COVID-19 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com