LOCAL NEWS: ‘A Christmas Story Run’ Won’t Happen This Year, Thanks to COVID-19

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

A Christmas Story House

One of the most popular and festive events in Cleveland will once again not take place this year after sitting last year for obvious reasons.

Only this one is not happening as the pandemic keeps shooting its eyes out.

‘A Christmas Story Run,’ an event based on the 1983 Holiday classic where a good portion of the movie was filmed in The Land, has been cancelled for this year because of concerns involving COVID-19  and the Delta variant.

This is not the only time the ‘Run’ did not take place.

The annual 5K and 10K run was canceled in 2020 after the team deemed it “too great of a risk for runners and citizens” with the pandemic in full force.

Usually starting in Public Square, the ‘Run’ would finish off at the ‘Christmas Story House and Museum’ on Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood in the west side.

Runners would even dress up as characters from ‘Story,’ including the famous pink bunny costume from this classic scene below.

Here is also a look at what normally would have happened at the ‘Run.’

Here is hoping the event will resume in 2022.

 

LOCAL NEWS: ‘A Christmas Story Run’ Won’t Happen This Year, Thanks to COVID-19  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

