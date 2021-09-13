Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Drake & Kanye West Were Scheduled For A Verzuz…Guess Who Declined! [WATCH]

News Talk Cleveland
The “Hot Spot” is back with Maria More filling in for Da Brat once again, and today’s report gives an update on the musical beef currently going on between feuding rap icons Drake and Kanye West.

 

With VERZUZ being the go-to destination for artists to have a friendly competition, the idea of Drizzy and ‘Ye going at would seem like a genius idea to anybody. However, according to the grand event’s co-creator Swizz Beatz, one of the two wasn’t as eager to go hit-for-hit when the opportunity was presented.

Maria breaks down who was with the smoke, who was against it and why the battle ultimately didn’t go down, in addition to recapping highlights from the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony that went down this past weekend.

Enjoy the latest “Hot Spot” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Hot Spot: Drake & Kanye West Were Scheduled For A Verzuz…Guess Who Declined! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

