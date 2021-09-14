News
Cathy L. Hughes Honored By Baltimore Sun For Its 2021 Business And Civic Hall Of Fame

2018 Urban One Honors - Show

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

A great honor for Ms. Cathy L. Hughes. The Baltimore Sun has inducted her into its 2021 Business and Civic Hall of Fame.

They highlighted her humble beginnings in Omaha, Nebraska as a teenaged saleswoman selling advertising copy at 10 cents a word for the Omaha Star, a Black-owned newspaper. Now, Ms. Hughes is the proud owner of Urban One, the parent company of WOLB, among other stations which reach 80% of Black America.

“Cathy Hughes’ leadership in entertainment is unparalleled and has served as a model for many who have come behind her in the industries she represents,” said Nsenga Burton, senior lecturer in film and media management at Emory University to the Baltimore Sun. “In a world where the term visionary is tossed around loosely, Cathy Hughes is in fact a visionary who helped change the media landscape and made room for women and African Americans as owners where there was previously little to none. She has a legacy that will continue to inform, entertain, influence and uplift well into the future.”

You can read the full Baltimore Sun piece by clicking here.

