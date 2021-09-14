Auntie Knows Best! Octavia Spencer Warns Britney Spears To Get A Prenup Under Her Engagement Instagram Post

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Britney Spears sent the Internet into a frenzy on September 12 after the pop icon announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend and personal trainer Sam Asghari. In the video, the 39-year-old singer can be seen flaunting her shiny 4-carat engagement ring alongside Asghari Page Six notes. According to the report, Asghari 27, had the word “Lioness” engraved inside the band, a term he affectionately calls the “Toxic” crooner.

While some fans rushed to congratulate the star on her engagement, others were quick to warn Spears about treading into her new marriage without a prenup, including Hidden Figures actress Octavia Spencer.

“Make him sign a prenup,” the Oscar winner, 51, commented underneath Spears’ Instagram post.

Oddly enough, the singer’s die-hard fan-based rushed in to support Spencer’s unexpected comment on social media–also urging Spears to consider getting a prenup.

“Tbh were all thinking it,” one person tweeted. “PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE MAKE HIM SIGN AN IRON CLAD PRENUP.

While another user commented: “She’s right tho love is fickle and Britney done suffered to get all her property in her hands. the thought of her ever losing part of it to someone else is honestly just so nauseating.”

In his Instagram story, Asghari actually responded to Spencer’s comment, telling fans that he and Spears have already talked about drafting up a prenup.

“Thank you, everyone, who is concerned about The prenup!” he wrote. “Of course we’re getting iron-clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day,” he joked, ABC News notes.

The Grammy-award-winning artist’s engagement comes as the star made a major feat in her contentious court battle against her father, Jamie Spears. After allegedly mismanaging funds in the pop star’s conservatorship for years, Jamie officially filed to end the agreement on Sept 7.

One Britney fan noted that the star wouldn’t be so foolish as to not sign a prenup given her 13-year-long struggle for freedom and a messy split with ex-hubby Kevin Federline. Following their divorce in November 2006, the former couple battled it out in court over custody of their two boys. Federline was granted full custody of the kids until they reached a joint settlement in March of 2007, PEOPLE reported.

“Why is everyone acting like she hasn’t thought of this?” the fan explained. “She spent the past 13 years in a legal fight for her rights and still pays alimony to Kfed.”

The fan also added that her new attorney Mathew Rosengart wouldn’t steer her in the wrong direction.

“I’m sure she knows what a prenup is at this point and that Rosengart will advise her on protecting her assets,” they concluded.

Asghari and Spears first met back in October of 2016 when the two lovebirds locked eyes while on set of her “Slumber Party” music video.

The pop star was previously married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. The couple shares two sons together: 15-year-olds Sean Preston and Jayden James. Spears was also previously engaged to her former agent Jason Trawick in 2011, but the pair called it quits by 2013.

So… there you have it! What do you think, does Britney need a prenup?

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Auntie Knows Best! Octavia Spencer Warns Britney Spears To Get A Prenup Under Her Engagement Instagram Post was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com