Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Says Cousin’s Friend Had Swollen Testicles Because Of The Vaccine [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Da Brat makes her much-welcomed return to reporting for the “Hot Spot” today, this time breaking down Nicki Minaj’s recent Twitter rant that went viral after she detailed her semi-controversial stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Da Brat does a great job at covering the bases of the debate, which saw Nicki going head-to-head with MSNBC national correspondent Joy-Ann Reid. Of course, the morning show crew weighed in with their own thoughts on which lady made the better argument, and you might be surprised with the sides taken when it comes to this touchy subject.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Watch things heat up with Da Brat’s “Hot Spot” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below — you’ll definitely get a good laugh out of how it ends:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Says Cousin’s Friend Had Swollen Testicles Because Of The Vaccine [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close