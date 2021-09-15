Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Is Fat Joe Canceled?! Ja Rule & Fat Joe Faced Off In An Very Eventful VERZUZ [WATCH]

Last night was all about the VERZUZ battle between rap veterans Ja Rule and Fat Joe, so it only made sense to make it the topic of discussion in today’s episode for the “Hot Spot.”

While the night was playfully competitive between Ja and Joey Crack for the most part, the latter emcee got into a bit of controversy after making a not-so-pleasant remark in reference to guests Vita and Lil’ Mo. Let’s just hope his apology was taken as genuine from the ladies of Murder Inc.

Take a look at Da Brat’s “Hot Spot” recap of Ja Rule VERZUZ Fat Joe below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

