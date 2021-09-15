CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: Justin Bibb and Kevin Kelley Will Battle It Out for Cleveland Mayor Position in November

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Cleveland City Hall, Cleveland, Ohio, United States, North America

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

After months of campaigning, two Cleveland mayoral candidates are heading into the final round come November.

Justin Bibb and Kevin Kelley have emerged as the two winners of the first round that saw them standout against five other hopefuls in the Primary Election.

Bibb lead with 27.14% of the votes, followed by Kelley with 19.39% of the votes.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Fifteen percent of Cleveland’s eligible voters turned out to vote for mayoral candidates in Tuesday’s primary election in Cuyahoga County — 38,350 voters of the city’s 247,742 eligible. Ward 17, on Cleveland’s far west side, had the highest turnout by far, with 28.3% of voters there casting their vote.

The five others who were hoping to at least make it to November were Cleveland City Councilman (and former Newstalk 1490 WERE and Z107.9 host) Basheer Jones, State Sen. Sandra Williams, former Mayor and Congressman Dennis Kucinich, former Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed, and attorney Ross DiBello.

Many thought Kucinich would be in the top two based on his name recognition alone.  He ended up conceding the race after he was “about 1,000 votes behind Kelley, and said it did not look like he’d be able to make up the ground to secure the second spot on the ballot.”

Now, it will be nonprofit executive Bibb going up against Cleveland City Council President Kelley in the main election that will take place on Nov. 2.

It will be the first time since 2005 that the Cleveland mayor election did not include the current leader Frank G. Jackson, who is not running for a fifth term.

Who will you be voting for: Justin Bibb or Kevin Kelley?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Barry Winiker and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Radio Legends: Rickey Smiley and Tom Joyner

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

20 photos Launch gallery

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

Continue reading Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

[caption id="attachment_4165878" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital[/caption] National Radio Day (August 20) has been celebrated since the 1990s as a means to highlight the invention of radio and its cultural impact on society. As the first device that allowed mass communication through public airwaves, radio has - and still is - used to share news, music, humor and conversations of common interests to people of various backgrounds around the world. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9PbdP_jH9s This year, we look back at top media personalities who have pushed radio culture forward, and invite you to revisit a few moments that remind us all how much the platform has become a part of our daily lives. || RELATED: Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Russ Parr & Donnie Simpson || With that said, we hope you enjoy the gallery below, which features some hilarious, touching and unbelievable moments from radio veterans Rickey Smiley and "The Fly Jock" himself, Mr. Tom Joyner.

LOCAL NEWS: Justin Bibb and Kevin Kelley Will Battle It Out for Cleveland Mayor Position in November  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close