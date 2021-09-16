Television
HomeTelevision

Everybody Saw This Coming: CBS Revamps Tone-Deaf ‘Activist’ Reality TV Show Contest … Because, Duh

Imagine taking an L like this because no one involved with the show could foresee the backlash.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
US-MEDIA-TELEVISION-CBS

The CBS logo is seen at the CBS Building, headquarters of the CBS Corporation, in New York City on August 6, 2018. | Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Listen: I have no experience in producing TV shows. None. Zero. Zilch. Nada.

But if a person were to pitch to me an idea for an America’s Next Top Model-style reality TV show where activists and their causes battled it out before a panel of celebrity judges in a competition largely decided through social media clout, I would have been scrambling for a polite way to ask: Bruh, is you crazy?

As we previously reported, CBS announced last week the launch of a five-week series, The Activist, which was set to premiere on Oct. 22 and be hosted by Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough. But after making the announcement with a description of the aforementioned premise, the show got dragged across social media for being a performative dumpster fire of a show idea, which has now caused the show’s producers to come to glory on the fact that trivializing important causes through game show-like completion…maaaaybe wasn’t such a clever idea after all.

MORE: New CBS ‘Activist’ Reality TV Contest Dragged For Trivializing ‘Meaningful’ Causes For Social Media Clout

So now, according to Variety, the show is being reconfigured into something more tasteful and less worthy of the question: “Boo-boo, what is you doin’?”

In a joint statement, CBS, Global Citizen and Live Nation announced a change in the show’s format saying, “‘The Activist’ was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same. However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.” (Well, duh.)

“As a result, we are changing the format to remove the competitive element and reimagining the concept into a primetime documentary special (air date to be announced),” the statement continued. “t will showcase the tireless work of six activists and the impact they have advocating for causes they deeply believe in. Each activist will be awarded a cash grant for the organization of their choice, as was planned for the original show.”

It’s unclear if Usher, Jonas and Hough will still be involved in the project, but CBS, along with its producing partners, continued its mea culpa by apologizing to “to the activists, hosts, and the larger activist community” saying simply, “We got it wrong.”

In fact, Hough herself offered fans an apology and explanation for her involvement in a lengthy four-part Instagram post where she assured the show’s detractors that she “heard you say that the show was performative, promoted pseudo-activism over real activism, felt tone-deaf, like ‘Black Mirror’/’The Hunger Games,’ and that the hosts weren’t qualified to assess activism because we are celebrities and not activists.”

“I do not claim to be an activist and wholeheartedly agree that the judging aspect of the show missed the mark and furthermore, that I am not qualified to act as a judge,” she continued. “I do not have all the answers yet. I’ve shared your concerns as well as my own with the powers that be, who I believe have listened. I have faith and confidence in the beautiful people that I’ve worked with will make the right choice and do the right thing moving forward. Not just for the show, but for the greater good.”

She also apologized once again for an unfortunate Blackface incident in 2015, because that also got brought up in the firestorm response to the show’s announcement.

Imagine taking an L like this because no one involved with the show could foresee the backlash.

I mean, who could possibly see this coming?

Bruh, everybody. Everybody saw this coming.

SEE ALSO:

Black Journalists Association Says CBS Must Change ‘Toxic Culture’

Stacey Abrams To Executive Produce CBS Drama Based On Her Novel ‘Never Tell’

CBS Television broadcasting company logo seen displayed on a...

CBS, NBC And Mainstream Media's Never-ending Struggle With Race And Diversity

10 photos Launch gallery

CBS, NBC And Mainstream Media's Never-ending Struggle With Race And Diversity

Continue reading CBS, NBC And Mainstream Media’s Never-ending Struggle With Race And Diversity

CBS, NBC And Mainstream Media's Never-ending Struggle With Race And Diversity

While Fox News may have raised the ante for biased news reporting a long time ago, in the poker game that is mainstream news coverage, NBC on Tuesday apparently saw CBS’ diversity flub over the weekend and raised it one tone-deaf racial faux pas. https://twitter.com/bfmitchell/status/1083834166175846400 Gambling metaphors aside, if the recent moves by two of the major players in mainstream news were any indication, the masses should brace for an onslaught of news missing precious context. That much was apparent on Tuesday afternoon when HuffPost reported that NBC News bosses had ordered its editorial staff against characterizing U.S. Rep. Steve King’s “remarks as racist.” King, of course, who has been all but openly racist for nearly two decades, just last week wondered aloud how language like “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization” ever became “offensive.” READ MORE: New York Times Confuses Angela Bassett For Omarosa To the trained eye and ear,  those comments go well beyond dog whistling -- they are, indeed, racist as defined by Merriam-Webster and other top dictionaries. But that didn’t stop Susan Sullivan, who HuffPost identified as “a senior employee in the standards division at NBC News,” from sending an email warning staffers to “[b]e careful to avoid characterizing [King’s] remarks as racist” and advising them that “[i]t is ok to attribute to others as in ‘what many are calling racist’ or something like that.” While the report was not surprising, the timing of it certainly was after CBS News spent the past weekend trying to wake itself up out of a PR nightmare following the self-inflicted revelation that its digital news team covering the 2020 election didn’t have one single Black person on it. NBC quickly "revised" its "guidance on Rep. King's comments" to be the exact opposite of what it called for only hours earlier, but the apparent damage was already done. https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1085253299920502784 The rapid succession of racial flubs by CBS and NBC cast further doubt on mainstream media’s ability to accurately cover what has become an increasingly diverse world both in and out of politics. It showed that NBC News either wasn’t paying attention to CBS’ misstep or didn't care about it when sending out the email to its staffers telling them not to use the word "racist" to describe a racist. READ MORE: Diversity In Media Seems To Be Getting Worse The National Association of Black Journalists on Tuesday addressed CBS News’ easily preventable gaffe by saying in part that it was “ disappointed” and “disturbed” with the digital politics team’s glaring void of one or more Black journalists. "It is unfortunate that we are still having these discussions about diversity and inclusion," NABJ President Sarah Glover said in a brief statement. "Ironically last year the 50th anniversary of the Kerner Commission Report was a major topic and now in 2019 we're still asking media organizations specifically, and society as a whole to do the right thing. CBS's political team takes previously heralded steps back half a century." https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1084446345770008576 According to NABJ, CBS pointed to a senior Black staffer who would be overseeing the digital political coverage as proof of a commitment to diversity, but the damage had already been done, according to Roland Martin. "It is unacceptable that no African Americans are even in the initial group of hires,” Martin, NABJ’s vice president for digital, said. “We implore CBS to significantly improve its hiring from a healthy pool of African Americans, not only in political coverage but in areas company-wide.  We are closely watching developments in hiring practices of CBS and all media companies, not only in the political arena but company-wide." Glover put it all in its proper perspective. "It makes good business sense to be fair and balanced in everything we do. We can't hold others accountable, if we are not practicing basic, sound business practices," she said. A handful of notable Black journalists sounded off on social media in response to CBS News’ tone-deafness. Expect more of the same reacting to NBC news.

Everybody Saw This Coming: CBS Revamps Tone-Deaf ‘Activist’ Reality TV Show Contest … Because, Duh  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close