Hot Spot: Should Lil Mo Forgive Fat Joe For Calling Her A Dusty B**ch Who Lives In A Crackhouse?

The “Hot Spot” today sees things heating up between Lil Mo and Fat Joe for all the wrong reasons, and we also send our well wishes to Wendy Williams as she recovers after testing positive for COVID-19.

Lil Mo’s beef with Joe became so viral that even Remy Ma stepped in to defend her rap mentor, so we’re just praying the “Superwoman” singer accepts one of his multiple social media apologies before things get spicy between two of the most respected  women in hip-hop.

Let Da Brat fill you in on the news in today’s “Hot Spot” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

