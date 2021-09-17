Celebrity News
Gabrielle Union Fuses Athleisure And Sparkles In Her Latest Stella McCartney Look

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 15, 2021

Gabrielle Union has been on a very fashionable world tour. Between her overseas style slayage with her husband Dwayne Wade, and her appearance on the Met Gala red carpet, I’d say she’s been serving looks lately.

Spied out and about on the streets of New York, the author, who is promoting her most recent book You Got Anything Stronger, wore a look from Stella McCartney’s Resort 2022 collection. The flirty sequins, lace-trimmed mini skirt was partnered with a blue, long sleeve Sherpa jacket. She finished the look with white Amina Muaddi sling back heals and hair hair styled in two simple, waist-length braids.

The entire ensemble reminds me of Rihanna’s eye-catchy street style. The combination of pieces that normally wouldn’t go together, somehow works on the 48-year-old actress.

In an Instagram carousel, Union posted of few images of herself in a Versace dress along with her Stella McCartney look. The actress has been working with stylist Thomas Christos Kikis, the man responsible for most of her looks. Together, they’ve created a fun style that fits Union’s quirky yet feminine style.

I am loving the looks Gabrielle Union has been giving us lately. What do you think? Are you feeling this look?

