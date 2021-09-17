CLE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Seeking to Add More To Its Staff

The Cleveland Metroparks has got a lot of events coming up later this fall and winter.  This is a perfect for the organization to hire more employees to help out.

That is exactly what the Metroparks are doing.  More than 100 positions are available at its numerous parks and businesses.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Open interviews for over 70 seasonal positions at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation are being held on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 2-4 p.m. The jobs are open to anyone 16 and up, and most offer a flexible schedule with employment dates ranging from November to March, Cleveland Metroparks said in a news release.

Among the areas in the Metroparks “include Merwin’s Wharf, retail locations, park reservations, Cleveland Metropark Zoo and more.”

Merwin’s Wharf, in particular, is seeking new employers in all aspects of the restaurant.  They are taking applications during business hours on Wednesdays through Sundays.

 

Click here to read more.

 

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Seeking to Add More To Its Staff  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

