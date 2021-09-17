Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Kym Whitley Says She & Mo'Nique Are Still Friends Despite Situation With Gerald Levert [WATCH]

Veteran comedienne Kym Whitley has seen, heard and been through a lot in her decades-spanning career, and now she’s revealing some of those headlining moments as the latest subject of TV One’s Uncensored.

Before the episode airs this Sunday (September 19) at 10 PM ET/9C, we had the pleasure of having Kym on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to let us know what all is expected to be revealed.

One of the topics of discussion centers on a situation involving her, Mo’Nique and Gerald Levert, and thankfully all is well in the world of comedic queens based off Kym’s recollection of events. She also spoke with us about her close run-in with the FBI, how it affected her landing a role on MADtv and her current relationship with often-compared fellow actress Jackée Harry.

Listen to our exclusive chat with Kym Whitley on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

Kym Whitley Says She & Mo'Nique Are Still Friends Despite Situation With Gerald Levert [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

