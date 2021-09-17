Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Porsha Williams Is OUT! The New RHOA Cast Is Revealed + Kym Whitley Talks Marlon Wayans

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Casting for next season of the hit Bravo series The Real Housewives Of Atlanta has caused major talk amongst reality TV fans that are dying to know which ladies will and won’t be receiving a fresh peach.

“Gary’s Tea” comes through with the exclusive as per usual, including info on one fan-favorite who definitely isn’t expected to return.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Gary recently got updates on the new cast of RHOA, and word is spreading that Porsha Williams is not returning! Also in the report for today includes Bow Wow speaking out about Diddy dating his ex, Joie Chavis, and Kym Whitley giving Marlon Wayans his props for reasons…well, just listen below to be as shocked as we were!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Check out the latest in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

 

 

Gary’s Tea: Porsha Williams Is OUT! The New RHOA Cast Is Revealed + Kym Whitley Talks Marlon Wayans  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close