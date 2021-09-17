Another organization is looking to add more employees in Greater Cleveland.
The United States Postal Service is having a workshop to hire those interested in the city carrier assistant position (CCA).
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
On Sept. 22, USPS will hold the workshop at the Cleveland Administrative Building at 2200 Orange Avenue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
During the workshop, USPS will help attendees navigate the application portal as they aim to fill 100 CCA positions.
Pay starts at $18.51 an hour and “competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement” are also involved.
You must be over 18 to apply for the positions.
Applications are only accepted online and you can click here to find out more and apply.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Al Seib and Getty Images
The Queen's Catalogue: Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Aretha Franklin [Listen]
The Queen's Catalogue: Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Aretha Franklin [Listen]
1. The Song: "The Long And Winding Road"1 of 21
2. The Sample: "The Life" - Styles P2 of 21
3. The Song: Spirit In The Dark3 of 21
4. The Sample: "School Spirit" Kanye West4 of 21
5. The Song: "One Step Ahead"5 of 21
6. The Sample: "Ms. Fat Booty" - Mos Def6 of 21
7. The Song: "Rock Steady"7 of 21
8. The Sample: "Jazzy Belle" - Outkast8 of 21
9. The Song: "Call Me"9 of 21
10. The Sample: "Selfish" - Slum Village10 of 21
11. The OTHER Sample: "Call Me" - Big Sean11 of 21
12. The Song "You Are My Sunshine"12 of 21
13. The Sample: "Drop A Gem On Em"13 of 21
14. The Song" Daydreaming"14 of 21
15. The Sample: "Let's Get Away" - TI15 of 21
16. The Song: "A Song For You"16 of 21
17. The Sample: "Last Dayz" - Onyx17 of 21
18. The Song: "One Way Ticket"18 of 21
19. The Sample: "I Remember" KRS ONE19 of 21
20. The Song: "I Get High"20 of 21
21. The Sample: "Joy" - Talib Kweli21 of 21
LOCAL NEWS: US Post Office Hiring in the Cleveland Area!!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com