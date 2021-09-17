LOCAL NEWS: US Post Office Hiring in the Cleveland Area!!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Another organization is looking to add more employees in Greater Cleveland.

The United States Postal Service is having a workshop to hire those interested in the city carrier assistant position (CCA).

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

On Sept. 22, USPS will hold the workshop at the Cleveland Administrative Building at 2200 Orange Avenue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. During the workshop, USPS will help attendees navigate the application portal as they aim to fill 100 CCA positions.

Pay starts at $18.51 an hour and “competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement” are also involved.

You must be over 18 to apply for the positions.

Applications are only accepted online and you can click here to find out more and apply.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Al Seib and Getty Images

The Queen's Catalogue: Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Aretha Franklin [Listen] 21 photos Launch gallery The Queen's Catalogue: Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Aretha Franklin [Listen] 1. The Song: "The Long And Winding Road" 1 of 21 2. The Sample: "The Life" - Styles P 2 of 21 3. The Song: Spirit In The Dark 3 of 21 4. The Sample: "School Spirit" Kanye West 4 of 21 5. The Song: "One Step Ahead" 5 of 21 6. The Sample: "Ms. Fat Booty" - Mos Def 6 of 21 7. The Song: "Rock Steady" 7 of 21 8. The Sample: "Jazzy Belle" - Outkast 8 of 21 9. The Song: "Call Me" 9 of 21 10. The Sample: "Selfish" - Slum Village 10 of 21 11. The OTHER Sample: "Call Me" - Big Sean 11 of 21 12. The Song "You Are My Sunshine" 12 of 21 13. The Sample: "Drop A Gem On Em" 13 of 21 14. The Song" Daydreaming" 14 of 21 15. The Sample: "Let's Get Away" - TI 15 of 21 16. The Song: "A Song For You" 16 of 21 17. The Sample: "Last Dayz" - Onyx 17 of 21 18. The Song: "One Way Ticket" 18 of 21 19. The Sample: "I Remember" KRS ONE 19 of 21 20. The Song: "I Get High" 20 of 21 21. The Sample: "Joy" - Talib Kweli 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading The Queen’s Catalogue: Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Aretha Franklin [Listen] The Queen's Catalogue: Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Aretha Franklin [Listen] [caption id="attachment_4163832" align="aligncenter" width="668"] Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty[/caption] On this day in 2018, we lost a timeless voice. Known as “The Queen Of Soul,” Aretha Franklin became the first female performer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was also ranked Number 1 on Rolling Stone’s list of “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.” Last week, her life story made its way to the big screen. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Forest Whitaker, Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, Marlon Wayans and Jennifer Hudson as the icon herself, the film, appropriately titled RESPECT, chronicles the rise of Franklin’s career from a young girl performing in the choir to international superstardom. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTtxoz3OIlU As we celebrate the life of one of music's finest, let's take a look back at some of Aretha Franklin's most beloved tracks, and the Hip-Hop records that drew inspiration from The Queen's Catalogue.

LOCAL NEWS: US Post Office Hiring in the Cleveland Area!!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com