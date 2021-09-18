Children’s Book Inspired By ‘The 1619 Project’ To Hit Shelves This Fall

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Nikole Hannah-Jones has tapped into the power of storytelling to unearth elements of history that have shaped America’s social, cultural, and political landscapes. The writer is on a mission to use literature as an avenue to ensure Black youngsters are aware of their rich cultural history. According to ESSENCE, Hannah-Jones has teamed up with award-winning author Renée Watson for the creation of a book inspired by The 1619 Project.
The children’s picture book—titled The 1619 Project: Born on the Water—explores the concept of identity. The story centers around a student who was given an assignment to create a family tree but can only trace her roots back a few generations. Her grandmother takes her on a generational journey; detailing her family’s origins in the Kingdom of Ndongo and the strong sense of pride, tradition and ancestral reverence embedded in African culture. The book also explores the harrowing experiences of enslavement; recalling how their ancestors were forcibly taken from their native land, traded, and brought to the U.S. nearly 402 years ago to be treated as property. The vibrant images—illustrated by Nikkolas Smith—and poignant prose captures dimensions of history that are often left out of standard school textbooks.
Hannah-Jones and Watson say they wanted to capture the full spectrum of experiences through the book. “The legacy of slavery is shaping the lives of our children, the society in which they live, whether we teach them about it or not,” Hannah-Jones told the news outlet. “Black children, specifically, do not have the luxury of being shielded from racism, this history, and its impacts.” Watson added she hopes the book helps Black children cultivate a sense of self-efficacy and inspires them to evoke change. “I think there’s something powerful about a child understanding the world they’ve inherited and asking them to dream of the world they want to live in,” she added. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water is slated to be released on November 16.
News about the book comes after Hannah-Jones announced the launch of the ‘1619 Freedom School’ afterschool program.
SEE ALSO:
Nikole Hannah-Jones Wins Pulitzer Prize For ‘1619 Project’ Essay About Slavery
Nikole Hannah-Jones And Ta-Nehisi Coates Join Howard University’s Journalism School As Professors
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur1 of 49
2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison2 of 49
3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar3 of 49
4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah4 of 49
5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama5 of 49
6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead6 of 49
7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers7 of 49
8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe8 of 49
9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston9 of 49
10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan10 of 49
11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley11 of 49
12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison12 of 49
13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant13 of 49
14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison14 of 49
15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker15 of 49
16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka16 of 49
17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham17 of 49
18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino18 of 49
19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers19 of 49
20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks20 of 49
21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson21 of 49
22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall22 of 49
23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz23 of 49
24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins24 of 49
25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin25 of 49
26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas26 of 49
27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree27 of 49
28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene28 of 49
29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry29 of 49
30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn30 of 49
31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou31 of 49
32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis32 of 49
33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris33 of 49
34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane34 of 49
35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler35 of 49
36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou36 of 49
37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown37 of 49
38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen38 of 49
39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin39 of 49
40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder40 of 49
41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett41 of 49
42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell42 of 49
43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki43 of 49
44. “Roots” by Alex Haley44 of 49
45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison45 of 49
46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho46 of 49
47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake47 of 49
48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup48 of 49
49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell49 of 49
Children’s Book Inspired By ‘The 1619 Project’ To Hit Shelves This Fall was originally published on newsone.com