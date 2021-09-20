Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Get The Details On Angela Bassett’s Chic Emmy’s Hair

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live

Source: Jay L. Clendenin / Getty

Last night, Hollywood’s finest gathered to celebrate the best in television and film for the 2021 Emmy Awards. Among our favorite starlets like Issa Rae and Michaela Coel, was the ageless Angela Bassett in a black and hot pink Greta Constantine Resort 2022 gown. The actress partnered the look with jewelry by Gismondi, a clutch by Tyler Ellis, and Louboutins on her feet.

The look was flawlessly pulled together with a simple side part that let Angela’s curls fall loosely behind her ears. We spoke with stylist Randy Stodghill to get the details and inspiration behind her look.

“ALLURE – strong and glamorous,” are the 3 characteristics Stodghill wanted to create with this look.

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

He first prepped the hair using PHYTOSPECIFIC Thermoperfect for hair protection. He then sprayed PHYTOVOLUME Volumizing Blow Dry Spray to damp hair to maximize volume. Randy next applied the PHYTOSPECIFIC Curl Legend Spray to hydrate and define the curls. He finished off the look with PHYTOLAQUE Soie for hold and polish.

Angela Bassett is always fun to watch on the red carpet. She is a prime example of how graceful and beautiful getting older can be, if you embrace the process. The 63-year-old actress flaunts her fit physique and perfect skin on every red carpet, rivaling people half her age. She is goals!

What do you think? Were you feeling Angela Bassett’s Emmy Awards look?

 

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: The Melanin At The 73rd Emmy Awards

Angela Bassett’s Wax Figure Leaves Fans Shook!

Angela Bassett Is Aging Backwards – Here’s The Proof

 

Get The Details On Angela Bassett’s Chic Emmy’s Hair  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close