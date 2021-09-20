LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Last night, Hollywood’s finest gathered to celebrate the best in television and film for the 2021 Emmy Awards. Among our favorite starlets like Issa Rae and Michaela Coel, was the ageless Angela Bassett in a black and hot pink Greta Constantine Resort 2022 gown. The actress partnered the look with jewelry by Gismondi, a clutch by Tyler Ellis, and Louboutins on her feet.

The look was flawlessly pulled together with a simple side part that let Angela’s curls fall loosely behind her ears. We spoke with stylist Randy Stodghill to get the details and inspiration behind her look.

“ALLURE – strong and glamorous,” are the 3 characteristics Stodghill wanted to create with this look.

He first prepped the hair using PHYTOSPECIFIC Thermoperfect for hair protection. He then sprayed PHYTOVOLUME Volumizing Blow Dry Spray to damp hair to maximize volume. Randy next applied the PHYTOSPECIFIC Curl Legend Spray to hydrate and define the curls. He finished off the look with PHYTOLAQUE Soie for hold and polish.

Angela Bassett is always fun to watch on the red carpet. She is a prime example of how graceful and beautiful getting older can be, if you embrace the process. The 63-year-old actress flaunts her fit physique and perfect skin on every red carpet, rivaling people half her age. She is goals!

What do you think? Were you feeling Angela Bassett’s Emmy Awards look?

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: The Melanin At The 73rd Emmy Awards

Angela Bassett’s Wax Figure Leaves Fans Shook!

Angela Bassett Is Aging Backwards – Here’s The Proof

Get The Details On Angela Bassett’s Chic Emmy’s Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490: