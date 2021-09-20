CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: Fight Among Browns Fans on Cleveland’s Muni Lot Goes Viral

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Cleveland Browns Fans Tailgating

Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty

The Cleveland Browns home opener got off to a rocky start.

Not on the field, but at the city’s Muni Lot as tailgating took a turn for the worse.

Two fans were fighting it out before multiple people got involved and turning it to a full-on brawl that ruined someone’s party.

It was all captured on a smartphone before being shared to the world of social media.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Video of the fight, which also made the rounds on social media on Sunday night and Monday morning, initially shows two fans squaring off in a fight with one of them eventually falling to the ground. From there, the fight escalates into a practical brawl after two of the people who were trying to separate the participants in the initial fight got into a fight of their own with several others joining in.

After punches were being thrown, some of those involved in the big brawl ended up knocking an entire table.  Notice some “Happy Birthday” balloons shown at what appeared to have been a celebration before a lot of stupidity went down.

You can also see the guy filming the video enjoying himself before more people got involved.

As for the brawl itself, see it below.

WARNING: This footage contains profanity and violence.

The video would soon go viral, appearing on sites like TMZThe New York PostFox News and Barstool Sports among others.

Despite this unfortunate incident, the Browns would go on and beat the Houston Texans 31-21!

We would not be surprised if those fans in the video would later cheer up after hearing about the news.

It goes to show that, if you are not careful on how you act, you might end up on the internet around the world representing Cleveland…for better or worse.

GO BROWNS!!!

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Angelo Merendino and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Forming Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

4 photos Launch gallery

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Continue reading Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

[caption id="attachment_3991871" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Cleveland Cavaliers / Cleveland Cavaliers[/caption] Thursday morning, the front offices and Head Coaches of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland Indians announced the development of a sports alliance with the mission of creating a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities. "We have an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on society and the Cavaliers are committed to help bring about change. The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers. We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us."Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said. The mission of the alliance is to focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens, encouraging nonpartisan voting activities, and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone. Source. The news comes one day after the Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the NBA the playoff game boycott on Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. While the fate of the NBA's season looms, both the Lakers and the Clippers have voted to end the season early.

LOCAL NEWS: Fight Among Browns Fans on Cleveland’s Muni Lot Goes Viral  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close