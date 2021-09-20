CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: Wrong Way Crash Leads to One Death and Multiple Injured on I-90/Shoreway EB

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Cleveland City Skyline

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A driver going the wrong way has caused a major crash involving multiple vehicles earlier on I-90/Shoreway eastbound earlier on Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m.

The accident has resulted in extended traffic delays lasting well into the afternoon.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that traffic is congested on I-90 east from E. 9th Street to SR-2 West, so drivers can expected delays.

The backup stretches for several miles around the crash scene.

Vehicles coming from the Shoreway and Innerbelt were instructed to get off at the E. 55th exit.

According to Bratenahl police, I-90/Shoreway EB was originally closed “from Eddy Rd. to Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.”

Fox 8 Cleveland reports that “one person was dead at the scene” as reported by EMS.

Four other individuals were taken to an area hospital.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Radio Legends: Rickey Smiley and Tom Joyner

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

20 photos Launch gallery

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

Continue reading Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner

[caption id="attachment_4165878" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital[/caption] National Radio Day (August 20) has been celebrated since the 1990s as a means to highlight the invention of radio and its cultural impact on society. As the first device that allowed mass communication through public airwaves, radio has - and still is - used to share news, music, humor and conversations of common interests to people of various backgrounds around the world. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9PbdP_jH9s This year, we look back at top media personalities who have pushed radio culture forward, and invite you to revisit a few moments that remind us all how much the platform has become a part of our daily lives. || RELATED: Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Russ Parr & Donnie Simpson || With that said, we hope you enjoy the gallery below, which features some hilarious, touching and unbelievable moments from radio veterans Rickey Smiley and "The Fly Jock" himself, Mr. Tom Joyner.

LOCAL NEWS: Wrong Way Crash Leads to One Death and Multiple Injured on I-90/Shoreway EB  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close