LOCAL NEWS: Wrong Way Crash Leads to One Death and Multiple Injured on I-90/Shoreway EB

A driver going the wrong way has caused a major crash involving multiple vehicles earlier on I-90/Shoreway eastbound earlier on Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m.
The accident has resulted in extended traffic delays lasting well into the afternoon.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that traffic is congested on I-90 east from E. 9th Street to SR-2 West, so drivers can expected delays.
The backup stretches for several miles around the crash scene.
Vehicles coming from the Shoreway and Innerbelt were instructed to get off at the E. 55th exit.
According to Bratenahl police, I-90/Shoreway EB was originally closed “from Eddy Rd. to Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.”
Fox 8 Cleveland reports that “one person was dead at the scene” as reported by EMS.
Four other individuals were taken to an area hospital.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images
Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner
Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner
1. Mo'Nique and Rickey Reflect On Their Time In The Comedy1 of 20
2. Chris Tucker Explains Why He Came Back To Hollywood2 of 20
3. A New, Improved Gucci Mane Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show3 of 20
4. Katt Williams Comes Clean About His Troubles4 of 20
5. Kevin Hart Starts A Roasting Session5 of 20
6. K-Ci and Jo Jo Perform "Life" And "If You Think You're Lonely Now"6 of 20
7. Michelle Obama Talks About Her Book7 of 20
8. Fellow Radio Personality D.L. Hughley Catches Up With Tom Joyner8 of 20
9. Joseline Hernandez Sets The Record Straight9 of 20
10. George Wallace Comes With ALL The Jokes10 of 20
11. Bruce Bruce Shares A Hilarious Story About His Wife11 of 20
12. Trey Songz Talks About Wanting A Family12 of 20
13. Mike Epps And Rickey Smiley's Touching Reunion13 of 20
14. Earthquake Shares His Thoughts On Women And Dating14 of 20
15. Snoop Dogg Has Heartfelt Moment After Loss Of Kobe Bryant15 of 20
16. Cedric The Entertainer Catches Up With The Fly Jock16 of 20
17. Kanye West Shares His Future Dreams17 of 20
18. Kenny Lattimore Gets Real About His Split With Chante Moore18 of 20
19. TI Drops In On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show19 of 20
20. KeKe Wyatt Performs "If You Only Knew"20 of 20
LOCAL NEWS: Wrong Way Crash Leads to One Death and Multiple Injured on I-90/Shoreway EB was originally published on wzakcleveland.com