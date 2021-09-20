Dr. Collier Says These Specific People Should Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

With updates happening by the minute in regards to COVID-19, vaccines to prevent contracting it and whether or not you should get a booster shot, we were honored to have our friend Dr. Collier stop by the Rickey Smiley Morning Show recently to drop some vital information that our community definitely should know.

In addition to giving his own professional opinion and being honest on who specifically should be getting a booster shot, Dr. Collier also took some time to answer a few callers who had questions about everything from vitamin D intake to lost vaccination cards.

Get a proper health update with Dr. Collier on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

