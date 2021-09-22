Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Trending? Is Drake The New Michael Jackson?! [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Social media debates are like the new pay-per-view events, only these are free and usually expire in our minds after 24 hours.

However, one recent viral argument was big enough to make it in our “Trending Topics” discussion for today, and it had to do with a GOAT battle between new age rap king Drake and the King Of Pop himself, Michael Jackson.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The conversation got so intense in the studio that we even had to get a few callers on the line to let us know which pop star they’re siding with. The choice might be pretty obvious for the majority of you — *plays the ‘Thriller’ deep cut “The Lady in My Life” * — but tune in to entertain yourself with a few of these reactions we got.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

See who wins between Drizzy and MJ in today’s “Trending Topics” report on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

What’s Trending? Is Drake The New Michael Jackson?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close