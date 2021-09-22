Celebrity News
Ciara’s Clothing Line “Lita By Ciara” Is Now Sold At Nordstrom

Less than a month after the launch of Lita by Ciara, the singer and dancer extraordinaire just announced her  collection is available for sale at Nordstrom.

In a post to her Instagram page Ciara wrote with excitement, “Once a little girl with BIG dreams! Now I have my own Women’s line in @Nordstrom @LitaByCiara ! I had to soak this moment in. Shed a few tears:) Don’t stop dreaming! Stop by and shop! Love CC.”

Ciara announced the launch of the brand late last month via a lengthy Instagram post.

“I poured a lot of love into every part of the process of creating this line! It started with inspiration from vintage and staple pieces in my closet!” She said “I’m a High-Low fashion kind of girl, and Tom Boy Chic is my style. My goal is for LITA to be your best friend in fashion, your one-stop-shop from day to night. LITA has all your fashion needs covered,” the singer continued.

“I’ve always been looking for a brand that’s a one-stop-shop, from investment pieces to budget-friendly items,” said Ciara. “My goal is to reach the modern woman by creating a brand that gives her everything she needs in one place, her best friend in fashion, to help her create looks for all the moments in her life. Each piece reflects my passion for fashion with excellent fit, quality and sustainability. The LITA girl is sustainably chic and effortlessly cool.”

The fashion maven is adding designer to her long resume and we’re here for it! What do you think? Will you be shopping Lita by Ciara?

Ciara’s Clothing Line “Lita By Ciara” Is Now Sold At Nordstrom  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

