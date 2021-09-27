Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her Galaxy Nails And They’re Out Of This World

Megan Thee Stallion's nails are out of this world - literally.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Governors Ball 2021

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

Yesterday Megan Thee Stallion debuted a fresh set of galaxy nails that will have running to your nearest nail technician for an appointment. The award-winning rapper’s medley of planets and stars were carefully etched onto each of her nails, making the Universe the center of her fingertips.

If you’re into outer space, then this intergalactic manicure is right up your alley. The amount of time and detail put into these nails are so complex, it almost seems criminal to switch them up after 2 weeks. Because Megan is no stranger to a fun and extravagant manicure, we’ll absolutely see a new set in about a week or so.

When it comes to what’s trending in the nail world, I often default to artists like Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and SZA. Long, over-the-top nails have always been a staple in Black culture. Women have used them as a form of artistic expression since the 80’s. From Flo Jo to Cardi B., we turned what was once perceived as ghetto nail art into a unique form of artistic expression. We started, and continue, a trend that continues to shape our culture.

I’m obsessed with Megan’s nails. It is definitely on my list of styles to try this fall. What do you think? Would you recreate this manicure?

DON’T MISS…

WE STARTED THE TREND: The Long, Lavish & Decorated Nails Look

5 Nail Trends You Should Try This Fall

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Nike As The ‘Hot Girl Coach’

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Revlon And StockX To Release Limited Edition ‘Hot Girl Sunset Collection’

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her Galaxy Nails And They’re Out Of This World  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close