Eva’s Corner: Should We Normalize Women Proposing To Men? [WATCH]

Eva's Corner: Should We Normalize Women Proposing To Men?

Men and women tend to follow a strict code of conduct when it comes to traditional relationships, particular when it comes to which gender is expected to proposed first.

As the world moves into less of a cookie-cutter way of life, is it about time that we get rid of gender roles when it comes to marriage? That’s the topic for today’s segment of “Eva’s Corner.”

Eva, Rickey and the entire RSMS crew gave their opinions on whether or not women should take on the role of proposing to their man. To make sure the convo didn’t get too biased, we also had a few callers weigh in with their own thoughts as well, and it definitely brought up a few interesting points of view that we think a lot fo you will agree with.

Check out today's "Eva's Corner" for an interesting dialogue on marriage via the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Eva's Corner: Should We Normalize Women Proposing To Men? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

