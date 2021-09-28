News
HomeNews

‘First Female President’: Tweet Mocking Candace Owens And Stacey Dash Goes Viral

The two have a lot in common.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
"Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

 

Candace Owens just can’t seem to stay out of headlines. The conservative commentator was the butt of a trending social media joke on Monday after a parody account tweeted an image of Stacey Dash while referring to the brash Fox news reporter.

“Candace Owens will be our first female President of the United States, and wokesters won’t vote for her, because they’re the real racists,” the tweet from the account @GaryPetersonUSA read. Instantly social media-goers poured into the comment section of the fake Twitter account expressing their bewilderment over the odd tweet.

MORE: Candace Owens COVID-19 Rumors Go Viral After Reported ‘Sudden Illness’ As Anti-Vaxxers Keep Dying

One user replied, “That’s…not Candace Owens…,” while another Twitter user chimed in, “Who knew we all look alike?”

 

 

Owens didn’t immediately respond to the Twitter mishap but both Stacey Dash and the podcast host do have a lot in common. Both women are Republican, although Stacey Dash has toned down her steadfast right-wing opinions since she apologized for her comments in support of Trump’s remarks at the White supremacist riddled Unite the Right rally in 2017. Protestors and members clashed over the racist event, so bad that one person died in the aftermath of the chaos. Trump said at the time that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the ordeal.

Both ladies have expressed their controversial political views on Fox News, which is rightfully controversial in and of itself. However, in 2017, Fox News decided to part ways with Dash following a number of on-air blunders, including in 2015, when she cursed while commenting on then-President Barack Obama’s speech on terrorism.

“I didn’t feel any passion from him,” she said at the time. “I feel like he could give a s—, excuse me, he could care less.”

Dash was later suspended for two weeks.  Fox News’ senior executive vice president Bill Shine said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that the “Clueless” star’s remarks were “completely inappropriate and unacceptable for our air.”

Candace has now taken her conservative banter to The Daily Wire where she hosts The Candace Owens but like Dash, a solid google search would reveal a number of her fiery political takes like the time she urged Black voters to come over to the red side with her controversial “Blexit” movement or her recent support of Piers Morgan during his beef with Meghan Markle.

While this tweet certainly drew in a few laughs, let’s just hope Candace doesn’t seriously consider running for the White House one day.

SEE ALSO:

Candace Owens Is Salty A Lab Refused Her A COVID-19 Test Because She Thinks ‘Medical Freedom’ Is A One-Way Street

Candace Owens Co-Signs The Taliban’s ‘Truth’ Criticizing Freedom Of Speech In The U.S.

Conservative commentator, Candace Owens, speaks at the Turning

Candace Owens, aka Ann Coulter In Blackface, Says 'Hitler Wanted To Make Germany Great'

12 photos Launch gallery

Candace Owens, aka Ann Coulter In Blackface, Says 'Hitler Wanted To Make Germany Great'

Continue reading Candace Owens, aka Ann Coulter In Blackface, Says ‘Hitler Wanted To Make Germany Great’

Candace Owens, aka Ann Coulter In Blackface, Says 'Hitler Wanted To Make Germany Great'

Ann Coulter has decades of experience being demonic and Candace Owens is clearly following her Satanic legacy of hate. The woman who once called the NAACP a disgrace, even though the organization helped her win a lawsuit years ago, has now made vile comments about Germany and Hitler. SEE ALSO: ‘Young Black Conservatives’ Chant ‘Build That Wall’ At Deplorable Sunken Place Summit According to BuzzFeed News, Owens was speaking at a London event to launch the British chapter of the anti-human organization Turning Point USA. The 29-year-old from Stamford, Connecticut, babbled,  “When we say nationalism, the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler. He was a national socialist. If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine." Clearly, Owens has no problem with the millions of Jews Hitler slaughtered because he was just trying to make Germany "great." She didn't stop there, “The problem is he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize, he wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German, everybody to look a different way. To me, that’s not nationalism. So in thinking about how it could go bad down the line, I don’t really have an issue with nationalism, I really don’t.” See the horrific comments below: https://twitter.com/existentialfish/status/1093923658446323712 Candace Owens is a hack who will say anything for attention. Just a reminder of some of her foolery: Blexit, her term for Black folks leaving the Republican party, is a slogan stolen from the Bank Black movement; and she said the NRA is “the nation’s oldest civil rights organization” and was founded “to train Black Americans to use guns to defend themselves against the Ku Klux Klan, a Democrat terrorist group.” She blamed the horrifying mail bombs back in October on Democrats, by tweeting then deleting, “I’m going to go ahead and state that there is a 0% chance that these ‘suspicious packages’ were sent out by conservatives. The only thing ‘suspicious’ about these packages is their timing. Caravans, fake bomb threats—these leftists are going ALL OUT for midterms.” Kanye West says he was "used" by Owens, (which is all his fault) and her response was, “I never once said that Kanye designed the t-shirts for BLEXIT…I would like to publicly apologize to him for any undue stress or pain the effort to correct that rumor has caused him, his business relationships, or his family. He simply never designed them.” Well, that is a lie from Owens. She clearly said to Page Six, “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.” You can’t get any clearer than “created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.” That said, Owens should not be ignored. She is trying to create her own cult. See the reactions to her obviously anti-Semitic comments.

‘First Female President’: Tweet Mocking Candace Owens And Stacey Dash Goes Viral  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close