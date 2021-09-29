Chuck D Shares Sympathetic R Kelly Tweet While Bill Cosby Claims The Pied Predator Was ‘Railroaded’

As the world continues to grapple with the news of R Kelly’s about-timely legal demise and his decades-long reign as the Pied Predator, everyone has an opinion and, unfortunately, this includes celebrities who have trash takes and massive platforms to share them on.
In today’s episode of Keep It In The Drafts, Bruh!, Public Enemy frontman Chuck D decided to take to Twitter on Tuesday to share one of those annoying, passive-aggressive “I’m not caping for Kells, I’m just caping for Kells” posts that show he’s not above going public as an enemy to common sense and reading the room.
The Hip Hop icon and famed fighter of the power erroneously compared Kelly’s story to that of Ike Turner and Rick James—both of whom did time in prison and, to Chuck’s knowledge, turned out the better for it—in asking, “How long should R Kelly spend in prison -and does a USA system give a man a chance for a man to change his world around?”
I’m sorry, Chuck, but no.
R Kelly is a 54-year-old man whose been accused of abusing Black women and underaged girls for the better part of three decades, beginning with him marrying a 15-year-old Aaliyah when he was 27.
Instead of realizing that his ill-advised show of compassion was energy that should have been reserved for Kelly’s long list of victims, Chuck decided to double and triple down on his take by deflecting to the toxicity in music fed to young Black people as if that has ANYTHING TO DO WITH SHOWING CONTINUED SUPPORT FOR A SERIAL ABUSER OF BLACK CHILDREN!
So Chuck’s take is disappointing, but at least he’s not an accused serial sex abuser throwing on a cape for a convicted serial sex abuser shortly after he himself was released from prison on a technicality after serving part of his sentence for sex abuse.
For incomprehensible reasons, Bill Cosby enters the chat.
TMZ recently questioned Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, about what the disgraced comedian thought of Kelly’s conviction—which is like asking O.J. Simpson’s thoughts on Charles Manson, but whatever—to which Wyatt responded saying, according to Cosby, “The guy was railroaded.”
Wyatt also said both he and Cosby expect Kelly will walk free on appeal.
And this, my friends, is why Cosby’s 2004 “pound cake speech” is still irksome more than 17 years later. Imagine displaying that degree of respectability politics and anti-Blackness under the guise of concern for Black youth, then riding to hell and back for a man who has spent his career abusing young Black women and underaged Black girls—all while being an accused sexual predator who has the nerve to play morality police.
Chuck needed to keep his tweet in the drafts; Cosby needed to shut all the way up forever and always.
SEE ALSO:
‘We’re Not Giving Up On R. Kelly’: Pied Predator’s Supporters Protest Verdict Outside Courthouse As Defense Team Considers Appeal
R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim Foxx Played In Securing Justice For Black Women And Girls
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Anthony "A.J." Johnson, comedian and actor, 56Source:Instagram.com/therealajjohnson 1 of 77
2. Michael K. Williams, actor, 54Source:Getty 2 of 77
3. Carl Bean, gay preacher, 77
3 of 77
🧵More sad news fam...HIV/AIDS activist Archbishop Carl Bean, the founder of Minority AIDS Project and Unity Fellowship Church--often nicknamed the Black gay church for being the country's 1st Black church affirming of the #LGBTQ community has transitioned and is now an ancestor. pic.twitter.com/r5bOBhyPtj— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) September 7, 2021
4. Jacob Desvarieux, guitarist, 65Source:Getty 4 of 77
5. Fuquan Johnson, comedian, 42Source:Getty 5 of 77
6. Greg Leaks, tv personality, 66Source:Getty 6 of 77
7. Hissène Habré, former president of Chad, 79Source:Getty 7 of 77
8. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 8 of 77
9. Steve "Zumbi" Gaines, rapper, 49Source:Getty 9 of 77
10. Cameron Burrell, track star and Carl Lewis' godson, 26Source:Getty 10 of 77
11. Paul Johnson, house music DJ, 5011 of 77
12. Bob Moses, civil rights leader, 86Source:Getty 12 of 77
13. Rachael Oniga, Nollywood actress, 64
13 of 77
Nigeria has lost an absolute veteran & iconic actress - RIP Rachel Oniga 💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/zD3VhRQpyK— ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨ (@therealdaddymo1) July 31, 2021
14. Glen Ford, veteran journalist and Black Agenda Report founder, 71Source:LinkedIn 14 of 77
15. Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, 99Source:Getty 15 of 77
16. Biz Markie, hip-hop legend, 57Source:Getty 16 of 77
17. Charlie Robinson, actor, 75Source:Getty 17 of 77
18. Matima "Swavy" Miller, social media star, 19Source:GoFundMe 18 of 77
19. Suzzanne Douglas, actress, 64Source:Getty 19 of 77
20. Abdalelah Haroun, track and field star, 24Source:Getty 20 of 77
21. Consuewella Dotson Africa, MOVE leader, 67
21 of 77
Heartbroken to learn that Consuewella Africa passed away today. She was arrested on Aug 8, 1978 w/ the MOVE 9 + spent 16 yrs in prison. May 13th, 1985, her daughters Netta and Tree were murdered. 2 mos ago, we learned Penn Museum held hostage Tree's remains. And now she is gone pic.twitter.com/nZSW7Yu2yE— Krystal Strong (@misskstrong) June 16, 2021
22. Martha White, civil rights activist, 99Source:Twitter 22 of 77
23. Sanyika Shakur ("Monster" Kody Scott), street gang leader-turned-motivational speaker, 57
23 of 77
Sanyika Shakur AKA Monster Kody Reportedly Dead At 57 https://t.co/CsVTu91c3e— Bossip (@Bossip) June 8, 2021
- @HipHopWired pic.twitter.com/Ogm05oYr8u
24. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 24 of 77
25. Samuel Wright, actor, 74Source:Getty 25 of 77
26. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 26 of 77
27. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 27 of 77
28. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74Source:Getty 28 of 77
29. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 29 of 77
30. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 30 of 77
31. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 31 of 77
32. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 32 of 77
33. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 73
33 of 77
MARTA is saddened by the passing of Henrietta Turnquest, who was appointed to the MARTA Board in 2003, the first African American woman to be appointed and serve on the MARTA Board of Directors. https://t.co/nTGaNeRfIk pic.twitter.com/CFdMRiFT9h— MARTA (@MARTAservice) May 4, 2021
34. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 34 of 77
35. Antron Pippen, 33
35 of 77
36. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 36 of 77
37. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 37 of 77
38. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 38 of 77
39. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 39 of 77
40. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 40 of 77
41. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 41 of 77
42. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 42 of 77
43. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 43 of 77
44. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 44 of 77
45. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8145 of 77
46. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 46 of 77
47. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
47 of 77
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
48. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
48 of 77
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
49. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 49 of 77
50. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 50 of 77
51. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 51 of 77
52. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 52 of 77
53. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 53 of 77
54. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 54 of 77
55. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 55 of 77
56. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 56 of 77
57. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 57 of 77
58. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 58 of 77
59. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 59 of 77
60. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 60 of 77
61. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 61 of 77
62. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 62 of 77
63. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
63 of 77
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
64. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 64 of 77
65. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 65 of 77
66. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 66 of 77
67. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 67 of 77
68. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 68 of 77
69. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 69 of 77
70. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 70 of 77
71. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 71 of 77
72. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 72 of 77
73. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 73 of 77
74. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 74 of 77
75. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
75 of 77
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
76. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 76 of 77
77. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 77 of 77
Chuck D Shares Sympathetic R Kelly Tweet While Bill Cosby Claims The Pied Predator Was ‘Railroaded’ was originally published on newsone.com