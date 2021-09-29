Rickey Smiley Morning Show
EXCLUSIVE: Why Tameka Foster-Raymond Keeps Her Last Name & What You’ll Learn About Her In Her Book

You may know her as the ex-wife of one-named R&B phenom Usher, but there’s way more to Tameka Foster-Raymond than her famous hyphenated last name. However, don’t expect her to change it anytime soon.

Tameka channeled the many ups and downs in her life over the past decade by putting it all in her new book, Here I Stand… In A Beautiful State. Among the handful of topics in discussion, including the loss of her 11-year-old son Kyle in a 2012 lake accident, she also candidly addressed what many people have been wondering: why still bear the last name Raymond even though the divorce from Usher has been finalized since 2009? In her own words, she simply says, “I earned it!”

For a clearer explanation on that topic, and to hear more about the book, check out our exclusive interview with Tameka Foster-Raymond on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

