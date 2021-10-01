Civil Rights & Social Justice
Kentucky Cops Racially Profiled Black Teen, Handcuffed Him ‘Solely Due To His Race,’ Lawsuit Claims

This isn't the first time the Lexington Police Department has been involved in allegations of racial discrimination.

A Black teen was left “traumatized” after a half dozen police officers racially profiled him while he was walking home from school, put him on the ground and handcuffed him “soley due to his race,” according to a lawsuit filed in Kentucky. Adding literal insult to injury, the officers with the Lexington Police Department soon realized the unidentified 15-year-old they targeted had actually done nothing wrong at all.

It was all part of “good faith” policing, law enforcement officials said. But the teen’s mom begged to differ and sued the six officers involved as well as the city of Lexington for the “embarrassment and humiliation as well as mental anguish” that the lawsuit claims the teenager suffered as a result of the police encounter in January of last year, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

The lawyer who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the teen’s mother told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the then-high school freshman was still reeling from his experience with the officers nearly two years later.

“He was pretty traumatized,” attorney Edward Dove told the Herald-Leader. “He’s still receiving some counseling sessions.”

The lawsuit claims the police had no legal basis to stop the teen, let alone detain him, and is seeking unspecified damages along with an order for the city to admit it has “adopted a policy of deliberate indifference” when it comes to racial profiling.

It was not immediately clear whether any bodycam footage exists.

A lawyer representing the city suggested the lawsuit had no merit.

The police officers “acted in good faith, without any malice or ill-motives, and with no intent at any time to violate any” of the 9th grader’s constitutional rights, Joseph Todd Henning reportedly wrote.

If reports are any indication, the teen’s mother is right about the selective pattern of cops enforcing laws along racial lines in Lexington, where the police department has been a mess, especially in recent years.

Just in April, a former Lexington police officer claimed the department has a “long history of racial discrimination without accountability.”

The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that a legal complaint from former Lexington Police Sgt. Jervis Middleton “accuses the department of tolerating racism from its officers, including use of racial slurs, targeting Black people, racial profiling and harassment of Black Lexington residents.”

To be sure, racial profiling is far from limited to just Lexington.

From suburban Boston to Beverly Hills to even employing technology to specifically target Black and brown neighborhoods, police forces across the country have shown that they are willing to go to extreme lengths just to look for non-white people doing something wrong, even if they’re actually not breaking any law at all.

This is America.

Ben Crump Leads Racial Profiling Lawsuit Against AMC Theaters For Falsely Accusing Black Moviegoer

‘Very Traumatic Experience’: Innocent Black Man Cuffed By Cops In Front Of Family Breaks His Silence

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 2, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That has been especially true in Washington, D.C., where police shot three people in one week, killing two of them, including George D. Watson during a fatal encounter on Tuesday night. According to the police narrative, officers responded after someone called 911 to report a man brandishing a gun on an apartment balcony. The Washington Post reported that a cop fired at Watson when he aimed the gun at police. The 34-year-old died on the scene. Officers ultimately determined that Watson was armed with a pellet gun typically used with paintballs that does not pose any lethal threat. Watson's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Kentucky Cops Racially Profiled Black Teen, Handcuffed Him ‘Solely Due To His Race,’ Lawsuit Claims  was originally published on newsone.com

