‘Lets Reel In The Mess’: Facebook Outage Renews Calls For Accountability As BlackPlanet Courts New Users

With the entire Facebook network of social media sites down for most of the day Monday, social media users have scrambled to get their news, information, and laughs. The cause of the outages remained unknown as of Monday afternoon. But the impact could be felt as individuals and companies alike were rethinking contingency plans for moments like this.
Facebook’s several-hour outage could also be an opening for other social networking sites. Entertainment journalist Gary Hamilton tweeted that while all the other sites were struggling, BlackPlanet was still going strong.
BlackPlanet also took the opportunity to remind social media users that it’s still around.
A part of the Urban One family of digital sites, BlackPlanet is scheduled for an official relaunch. But the site tweeted Monday that it is ready for new users and old friends to come hang out online.
“BlackPlanet is rebooting because we recognize that this moment is an opportunity to come together,” reads the site. “Amid our society’s unveiling, this is a space for you to catch your wave and tap into opportunities.”
Some Twitter users wondered if their old BlackPlanet accounts were recoverable. Media and technology advocacy organization Media Justice also got in on the BlackPlanet fun Monday afternoon.
Media Justice is one of several organizations participating in a mass log out of Facebook on November 10, driving home the message that the social media giant needs to take heed of valid concerns raised over the platform’s governance.
The group also encouraged followers to watch the hearing Tuesday at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Along with Media Justice, several accountability organizations used Facebook’s extended Monday outage to drive home the necessity of independent oversight.
Less than 24 hours after a whistleblower revealed her identity during a 60 Minutes interview and the day before her testimony before Congress, Facebook suddenly lost access to its DNS servers.
Nora Benavidez, senior counsel and director for digital justice & civil rights at Free Press, echoed the sentiments and said this is the time for the White House and Congress to prioritize meaningful oversight.
“While Facebook is down, it feels like a nice moment to say: hey, the platforms can’t really fix themselves,” tweeted Benavidez. “And we need Congress, the @WhiteHouse, and others to take action on *all this*. Let’s reel in the mess.”
Whether social media users move to other sites like a revitalized BlackPlanet, it is clear that social sites like Facebook cannot continue to go unchecked for much longer.
See Also:
White Editor Goes Viral For Twitter Thread About Media Racism Black Journalists Face
Twitter Finally Pulls The Plug On Trump’s Account
Black Twitter Defends Flo Jo After A Karen Falsely Claimed She Died From Drug Abuse
Black Twitter Defends Flo Jo After A Karen Falsely Claimed She Died From Drug Abuse
1.
1 of 10
Step aside Karens, Claire has entered the chat. https://t.co/1Pnb70cfZ0— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) July 3, 2021
2.
2 of 10
Somebody quick! Put Claire the Expert on All Things Black Women Adorn Themselves With on the Olympic Committee... STAT! She's sure to catch some Black woman athlete sporting false eyelashes or suspicious lip gloss that make Claire uncomfortable, in the Karen sense... https://t.co/atXQUn7j7d— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 3, 2021
3.
3 of 10
Tell me you're racist without telling me you're racist. Claire will go first. pic.twitter.com/IWKDJkucZE— Jo (@pretendyelling) July 3, 2021
4.
4 of 10
OMG!— Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) July 3, 2021
Claire, SIT ALL THE WAY DOWN!!
You don’t know a damn thing about Black women’s style. But if you seriously think the hair and the nails are real, and thus you can make a claim about “STEROID USE” you are batshit crazy.
Sha’Carri changes her hair and nails for every major https://t.co/eYPsws8bPe
5.
5 of 10
Florence Griffith Joyner, aka Flo Jo, died from an epileptic seizure caused by a congenital vascular abnormality that caused seizures, NOT FROM DRUG USE.— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 3, 2021
CONGENITAL means the condition was present at birth.
Put some RESPECT on her name, you idiotic, racist, troglodyte.#FloJo https://t.co/lqEizFNlpA
6.
6 of 10
Let me say this again, for the people who came late and had to sit in the back of the church..— Master-Debator (@BRO_GROWUP) July 3, 2021
THERE WILL BE NO FLO JO SLANDER!! I don’t give AF who you are.. pic.twitter.com/Mq33XHIDul
7.
7 of 10
This crusade you’ve taken up against Sha’Carri and Flo Jo is nothing but white mediocrity and pure misogynoir. https://t.co/hLySxNolQ0— Vigilante Auntie (@hocialize) July 3, 2021
8.
8 of 10
Imagine being so racist that you stoop to call a Black Olympic Champion an “obvious drug user” with zero proof, since Flo Jo never failed a drug test. Also, these nails are fake. 🥴 HELP US! https://t.co/S0ti2lCHwl— MoneybaggHo (@KirkWrites79) July 3, 2021
9.
9 of 10
I’m just gonna keep RTing this post about Flo Jo. The disrespect is unbelievable. https://t.co/eL1no8mK8a— GC (@GNCordova) July 3, 2021
10.
10 of 10
Flo Jo died because she suffocated in her sleep while having an epileptic seizure you daft racist gargoyle. https://t.co/dXggRoV7oH— Lincoln Lastrassi (@fitzroy_lincoln) July 3, 2021
‘Lets Reel In The Mess’: Facebook Outage Renews Calls For Accountability As BlackPlanet Courts New Users was originally published on newsone.com