LOCAL NEWS: Latino Restaurant Week Has Started in Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Another restaurant week is underway in The Land and this one is a tasty one.

Cleveland Latino Restaurant Week from The Northeast Ohio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is taking place this week with different businesses taking part to help bring more exposure to celebrate Latin cultures, especially through food, and to bring more awareness of the places to area foodies everywhere.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

There are ten restaurants participating, they are the following:

All of the restaurants listed are worth visiting and checking out.

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the restaurant week has started on Oct. 3 and will continue until Oct. 9.

For more information, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Simon McGill and Getty Images

Happy Birthday T-Pain: Throw It Back With These 10 Nappy Boy Bangers 10 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday T-Pain: Throw It Back With These 10 Nappy Boy Bangers 1. T-Pain - Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin') ft. Yung Joc 1 of 10 2. Kanye West - Good Life ft. T-Pain 2 of 10 3. T-Pain "Can't Believe It" ft. Lil' Wayne 3 of 10 4. Jamie Foxx "Blame It" ft. T-Pain 4 of 10 5. T-Pain "I'm Sprung" 5 of 10 6. T-Pain "Bartender" ft. Akon 6 of 10 7. T-Pain "Chopped N Skrewed" ft. Ludacris 7 of 10 8. Plies "Shawty" ft. T-Pain 8 of 10 9. T-Pain "I'm N Luv (Wit A Stripper) 2" Tha Remix ft. Mike Jones 9 of 10 10. Chris Brown "Kiss Kiss" ft. T-Pain 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday T-Pain: Throw It Back With These 10 Nappy Boy Bangers Happy Birthday T-Pain: Throw It Back With These 10 Nappy Boy Bangers [caption id="attachment_4192499" align="aligncenter" width="747"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] There was a moment in time where T-Pain ruled the airwaves - not to mention strip clubs. I'm talking about the early 2000s, when auto-tune was big, and it wasn't a hit if the Nappy Boy wasn't in it. And like every trend, others attempted to ride the wave - some better than others. Jay-Z may have called for the Death of Autotune, but without it, we would't have gotten projects like Kanye West's 2008 album, 808s & Heartbreak. That album was a huge inspiration for a young Drake. No one could have predicted it at the time, but the Canadian actor-turned-rapper would go on to become one of the biggest acts in not only Hip-Hop but music period. I say that to say this: T-Pain's run help set the stage for the much of the sound we hear today, and for that, he deserves his flowers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kdw91O4ewTk So without further ado, you are cordially invited to join us as we rewind time and tap back into his most popular records, remixes and guest appearances. Peep the gallery below.

LOCAL NEWS: Latino Restaurant Week Has Started in Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com