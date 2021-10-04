Another restaurant week is underway in The Land and this one is a tasty one.
Cleveland Latino Restaurant Week from The Northeast Ohio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is taking place this week with different businesses taking part to help bring more exposure to celebrate Latin cultures, especially through food, and to bring more awareness of the places to area foodies everywhere.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
There are ten restaurants participating, they are the following:
All of the restaurants listed are worth visiting and checking out.
As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the restaurant week has started on Oct. 3 and will continue until Oct. 9.
For more information, click here.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Simon McGill and Getty Images
Happy Birthday T-Pain: Throw It Back With These 10 Nappy Boy Bangers
Happy Birthday T-Pain: Throw It Back With These 10 Nappy Boy Bangers
1. T-Pain - Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin') ft. Yung Joc1 of 10
2. Kanye West - Good Life ft. T-Pain2 of 10
3. T-Pain "Can't Believe It" ft. Lil' Wayne3 of 10
4. Jamie Foxx "Blame It" ft. T-Pain4 of 10
5. T-Pain "I'm Sprung"5 of 10
6. T-Pain "Bartender" ft. Akon6 of 10
7. T-Pain "Chopped N Skrewed" ft. Ludacris7 of 10
8. Plies "Shawty" ft. T-Pain8 of 10
9. T-Pain "I'm N Luv (Wit A Stripper) 2" Tha Remix ft. Mike Jones9 of 10
10. Chris Brown "Kiss Kiss" ft. T-Pain10 of 10
LOCAL NEWS: Latino Restaurant Week Has Started in Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com