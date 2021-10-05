Celebrity News
Megan Thee Stallion Gives Sexy Ghost Vibes In A Custom Zigman Corset And It’s Anything But Scary

Megan, kindly remove your foot from our necks.

Governors Ball 2021

Megan Thee Stallion looked absolutely snatched in a custom Zigman corset on her Instagram feed, and we can’t stop staring at it!

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper posted a few sexy pics in the white belted corset, and of course her fans were loving every minute of it.  She captioned the photo with “Boo👻,” but there was nothing scary about her look.  The corset was decorated with gold belts buckles and cut outs that revealed Megan’s lovely assets.  The unique, custom corset came with white, long see-through gloves, a belt choker necklace, cream high-cut undies, and belted thigh garters.  Megan completed the look with metallic gold, ankle-strap shoes.

The entire ensemble complimented her curvy body quite well.  Fans were so mesmerized with the look that they crowded her comments with praises.  One fan wrote, “STEP ON MY NECK THEN????”  Another fan asked, “Did it hurt ? When you fell from heaven 😍.”

Apparently Megan has been on a corset kick as of late.  The hottie posted a video of her wearing another custom corset the featured the words, “Stallion” plastered across the chest, at the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival.

Corsets are in these days, and we are loving how Megan is sporting them.  Will you be getting into the corset trend this fall?

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

