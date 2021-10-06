LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Much has been said and written about how Cleveland is getting better and more popular as a city and tourist destination for people from other parts of the U.S. and World to visit.

However, not everyone who lives in The Land is able to successfully take part in the growing success businesses are enjoying.

There are reports that has Cleveland ranked “last in livability for Black women.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to a recent study from Enlightened Solutions called Project Noir, that’s because of a lack of diversity and inclusion in the workplace, healthcare and education in Cleveland.

Just how dire are things for Black women in the Cleveland area?

A lack of respect and inclusion plays a vital role:

According to the study, Black women have reported feeling overlooked for a job or promotion, being underpaid, and left out of important meetings in the workplace.

Click here for more information on the study and to listen to the podcasts.

What do you think Cleveland needs to do to make life and employment better for Black women?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images

DISCUSSION: Should Cleveland Improve Livability For Black Women? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com